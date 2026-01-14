CBFC Flags ‘Kantara’ Scream Over Religious Sensitivity

The makers of the new comedy Rahu Ketu, slated to release this Friday, have been asked by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to delete the now-iconic “Kantara scream” from their film. The sound, made famous by Kantara, had reportedly been used as part of a comic track, an inclusion the censor body found objectionable.

This is not the first time the issue has surfaced. Earlier, actor Ranveer Singh faced backlash for mimicking Rishab Shetty’s powerful scream from Kantara on stage, triggering widespread criticism and eventually leading to a public apology before the release of Dhurandhar. “Never go there,” cautions filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, summing up the growing consensus within the industry.

When it comes to religious and cultural issues, Indian cinema cannot be too careful. Regrettably, some over-enthusiastic filmmakers still “go there,” despite repeated warnings from past incidents.

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar reflects on how the boundaries have shifted over time. “When it comes to religious sentiments, one must be very, very careful, especially today,” he says and adds, “I remember writing a scene in Sholay where Dharmendra pretends to be the voice of Lord Shiva to fool Hema Malini. I don’t think I would be able to write that scene now.”

Adds Ram Gopal Varma, “I remember when Mani Ratnam made Bombay, I warned him that films about Hindu–Muslim love stories are dangerous. Sure enough, the film faced threats, including bomb scares. Religious satire is even more dangerous. In Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, there was an extended spoof of the Mahabharata. If that film were made today, there would be blood on the streets.”