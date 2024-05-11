Car-cinogenic!

According to a new study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, flame retardants known or suspected of causing cancer may be in the air inside our car. The study published in Environmental Science & Technology reveals concerning findings regarding the air quality inside cars, with drivers and passengers potentially exposed to cancer-causing chemicals.

Conducted across 30 states in the US, the study conducted by researchers from Duke University examined cabin air from 101 electric, gas, and hybrid vehicles spanning model years 2015 to 2022. Alarmingly, 99% of the cars tested positive for TCIPP, a flame retardant currently under investigation by the U.S. National Toxicology Programme for its potential carcinogenic properties.

It’s Toxic

“The air inside our cars is toxic because toxic materials are used in everything, from paints to plastics, seat foam, fabrics, etc. There are innumerable carcinogenic emissions from all of this,” says Sandeep Anirudhan, Convenor, Aikyam Community for Sustainable Living. The danger increases manifold as the car emits much more toxic chemicals when it is parked under the sun and it heats up, especially during summers, which India is presently reeling under.

“For safety, people should open the windows the moment they get into the car and allow the air accumulated inside to be replaced by fresh air before occupying the car,” advises Sandeep.

Also, instead of using the air conditioner, it’s better to keep the windows open for fresh air. These are the only ways of reducing the risks,” adds Sandeep.

Flame retardants

Flame retardants are added to various materials inside the car to ensure flames do not erupt, or if they do, the chemicals in the retardants slow their spread. All car manufacturers have been using flame retardants since the 1970s. It’s added to a variety of consumer goods, including furniture, electronics, building and construction materials, and car interiors.

For those who do long commutes in the comfort of their four-wheelers, the risk is even greater. The study also found that, because heat causes chemicals from automobile materials to leak more rapidly, it is the summer time that leads to the highest concentrations of harmful flame retardants.

Disorders

Dr Nagendra Parvataneni, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at KIMS Hospitals, says the chemicals in flame retardants have been shown to cause certain cancers like thyroid, prostate, breast, and urinary bladder cancers, although the evidence is not as conclusive but has shown a possible association.

“A few environmental perspective studies done in 2017–18 on the health effects of brominated flame retardants on children and prenatal women highlighted the potential health effects it can cause in the neurodevelopment and behavioural patterns of children. The chemicals have also been shown to impact reproductive health,” he says.

Incidentally, he says, the studies also found there is an increased risk of cancer, particularly thyroid cancer. “The fire retardants comprise brominated and phosphorus-based chemicals,” he says.

Dr Nagendra says the exact mechanism is not fully understood and is thought to disrupt the endocrine system in the body, which in turn leads to potential changes in cell growth and differentiation due to its genotoxicity effects, which may lead to cancer development.

“In simpler terms, prolonged exposure to these retardants may cause a hormone mixup, DNA damage, oxidative stress, and, over time, a mess with the immune system, resulting in cancer. There is no direct evidence to show this, and there is only a possible association,” he says.

99% percent of cars contain potentially harmful flame retardants in the seat foam and other interior surfaces.

l People who spend a lot of time in their cars, like commuters or those who drive for work, could be at higher risk of exposure to these chemicals. l Reducing the amount of flame retardant used in vehicle interiors may help reduce exposure levels.

Cancer cases are only rising in India

2020 - 13.9 lakh

The number is set to rise to 2025 - 15.7 lakh

which is a straight

13% increase in a span of five years.

A flame retardant is a chemical that is added to materials to make them less flammable and prevent fires from spreading. Flame retardants are often used in automotive components such as upholstery, carpets, insulation, and electronics to improve fire safety.