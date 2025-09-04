Captain Cool Unmasked

For nearly two decades, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not merely a cricketer; he was a metaphor – a man who redefined leadership with silence. He made winning look effortless. To millions, he was ‘Captain Cool.’

But as the years roll on, the myth merges with the man. And the man, it turns out, is more layered than the legend ever projected.

Cracks beneath the calm

It began with whispers. Then came interviews. Mohit Sharma, once a trusted soldier in Dhoni’s bowling arsenal, recounted a moment that jarred with fans: “Even after taking a wicket, he abused me. Not jokingly. Not in the heat of the moment. It stung.” The image of Dhoni as the ever-composed leader began to blur.

Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj, has long accused Dhoni of backstage politics. His claims, often dismissed as emotional, have remained consistent.

R. Ashwin, cerebral and candid, has hinted at a cold distance. Though victories were shared, warmth was not. “He never truly backed me,” Ashwin implied in more than one interview. The trust, it seems, was never mutual.

Even Suresh Raina, Dhoni’s closest cricketing confidant, appears to have drifted. Their bond, once telepathic, now feels like a chapter closed. Raina’s exclusion from key matches — in Team India and also in the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings — his sudden retirement, and Dhoni’s public silence have raised eyebrows.

Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman were not vocal but they too felt their exit from Team India was premature and lack of backing from Captain Cool.

The hookah room

Then came revelations that felt more personal than tactical. Irfan Pathan, once hailed as the next Kapil Dev, spoke of Dhoni’s off-field preferences. “He used to set up a hookah in his room,” Pathan said, hinting at a culture where camaraderie was curated.

A video of Dhoni smoking hookah at a private gathering resurfaced in 2024, reigniting debates. George Bailey, the Australian batsman, once described Dhoni’s hookah setup as a “relaxed space for cricket discussions.” But Pathan’s tone suggested something else – favouritism, exclusion, and a team culture shaped by who joined the circle, not just who performed.

Other names surfaced. Ravindra Jadeja faced trolling after posting a hookah photo. Hardik Pandya, though not directly linked, was seen vaping, fuelling similar conversations.

Back to the beginning

To understand Dhoni’s evolution, this reporter reached out to two men who knew him before the spotlight was turned on — his childhood coaches.

Kajal Das expressed disbelief. “I am surprised at this revelation. During my coaching stints with him, he never used to smoke or attend hookah parties. If he has developed this habit now, it is very sad.”

Chanchal Bhattacharya added nuance. “During his earlier days, he never used to smoke a cigar or drink. If hookah party rumours are true, I don’t know how he developed this habit. It is understandable if this hookah party is for any advertisement shoot, but not good otherwise.”

Their reflections don’t indict Dhoni, they humanize him. They remind us that time changes people, and that even icons are shaped by the environments they inhabit.

Dhoni still a legend

None of this erases Dhoni’s legacy. The trophies remain. The helicopter shot still blows minds. The 2011 World Cup final continues to glow in memory. But these revelations add texture. They complicate the narrative. They ask us to see Dhoni not just as a captain, but as a man — flawed, private, and perhaps misunderstood.

The sheen of Captain Cool has dimmed here and there. And maybe, in the dim areas lie the real story — a leader who ruled with steel, not always with softness. Of teammates who followed, but not always with faith. Of a legacy that will endure, but not without questions.

