Canvas of Women’s Enterprise

Hyderabad got its first taste of the IMC Ladies’ Wing’s Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition on September 27 and 28 at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. The two-day event, now in its 38th year, drew brands run by women from across the country — stalls that swapped stories of jewellery, fabric, crafts, and design as much as they sold them.

The entrance was impossible to miss. A sprawling Tree of Life installation stood in the centre, a nod to Raja Ravi Varma’s women — poised, resilient, and unflinching. The organisers had chosen it deliberately, a reminder that an exhibition of this scale is more than shopping; it is about what women carry forward when they step into the role of creators.

Rajyalakshmi Rao, President of the Ladies’ Wing, set the context. “When we began this initiative in 1987, our vision was simple yet meaningful — to create a dignified platform where women could showcase their creativity and step into entrepreneurship,” she said. “In the early years, many participants would only bring small tables with homemade food or bags. Today, the stalls come from across India, but the purpose hasn’t changed — for many, this is their first step towards financial independence.”

Over a hundred stalls filled the venue. The foot traffic moved steadily, pausing longest at those who spoke of sustainability, a word repeated often but interpreted differently by each entrepreneur.

At Daga Accessories, Drishti Daga leaned over her display case of finely worked jewellery. “For me, sustainability means creating pieces that don’t follow seasons or trends,” she said, tracing the line of a necklace with her hand. “If something can be passed down, if it avoids waste at the workshop, then it has already done its part.”

Across the hall, Abhivyakti Gulati of Aakarsshan stacked wooden trays of handcrafted decor. Her stall carried the smell of natural fibres and fresh polish. “Craft doesn’t rush,” she said, watching two women run their hands over the textures. “We produce in small numbers, with artisans who have learnt from their families. Slow making is its own form of care, and that’s where sustainability rests.”

Chambray and Co. stood out for its racks of muted garments. Esha Fernandes lifted a sleeve to show the weave. “Handwoven textiles and natural dyes leave a lighter footprint,” she explained. “Our clothes are made to move across seasons, so people keep them longer.”

At Wrapture by Suzanne, Suzanne Pillai adjusted hangers between conversations. “My clothes are about silhouettes that don’t expire,” she said, with a small shrug. “When you design that way, you’re already reducing waste.”

By the close of the second day, the exhibition had done more than introduce Hyderabad to a new calendar event. It mapped a network of women who are shaping how fashion, jewellery, and craft are produced and consumed. House of A & N by Neha Bagri approached the idea from another angle. “We work with skilled artisans and fair-trade practices,” she said. “Sustainability isn’t only material — it is also about who gets paid fairly for their skill and how a community is strengthened by it.”