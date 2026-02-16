Calm, Clear and Firm: Trisha Chooses Grace Over Outrage

Actor Trisha Krishnan responded with composure after BJP leader Nainar Nagendran made personal remarks involving her during political exchanges around actor Vijay.

Drawn into the political row, she issued a statement through her legal counsel clarifying that she has no political affiliations and remains neutral in political matters, while stressing that personal lives should not be dragged into public discourse.

Sharing on social media, she added a firm message: “Disrespect will always and should always be called out.”

“I’ve always tried to keep away from political conversations and unnecessary controversy. My work is what I want to be known for. But when comments become personal, it’s important to set the record straight,” she said.

Measured and self-assured, her response reflected her characteristic restraint. “It isn’t about reacting emotionally,” she added. “It’s simply about drawing boundaries and reminding people that respect matters.”

Personal remark row





The controversy began after BJP leader Nainar Nagendran responded to actor Vijay’s political ambitions with a personal remark referencing Trisha. Reacting to Vijay’s claim that his party would become a strong force in the upcoming Assembly elections, Nagendran said, “Poor man, he is completely inexperienced. First, he needs to come out of his house. Come out of Trisha’s house first, then something can happen.” The remark has since drawn criticism for crossing limits and needlessly dragging a woman’s name into political discourse.