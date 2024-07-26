Café-work culture brews across India

Whether you’re a student stuck with assignments, a writer seeking inspiration, an entrepreneur in want of some quiet and calm, or simply someone relishing the very idea of having a cup of coffee. Cafés have converted themselves into ‘work hubs.’ From brainstorming sessions, casual business meetings to solo working and networking – the list goes on!

Work & Connect

Adrit Mishra, COO, Starbucks India says, “At Starbucks, we offer a unique ‘Third place’ for customers between work and home.” He elaborates on how this helps provide opportunities for meaningful connections over a blend of handcrafted beverages prepared by passionate partners aka baristas. “Cafes are more than just places to grab a quick coffee.

They’ve become modern-day sanctuaries for Gen Z, Millennials, freelancers and professionals seeking a blend of productivity and connectivity” says Aditya Wanwari, Founder and partner of Donna Deli, Shy Café & Bar, Stand by Coffee.

Aditya shares how people develop a deep connection with those around forming a community of their own. He believes cafés serve as great spaces for networking with like-minded people. Shivali Kadam, Marketing Head at Coffee by Di Bella says, “After the pandemic Gen-Z and Millennials do not prefer working in confined areas, they feel more productive in open environments like cafes.” She opines that cafes make for an ideal spot for remote work, networking and casual meetings. Those coming here could be any- employees, freelancers or even students.

Spill The Beans

While cafes do provide a sense of comfort and warmth to those who step in, they also seem like a bag of goodies that come with added benefits. Shedding light on this, Shivali says, “What better way of working than sipping into a perfectly brewed coffee yet enjoying the freedom to explore and seek inspiration from one’s surroundings!” Many are allured to cafes because of the casual ambience, free Wi-Fi connectivity, comfortable seating spots et al.

Vanshika Nalvani, a student from Mumbai says, “Interac-tions at cafes have increased compared to previous times.” People frequently meet and network with others from diverse backgrounds, which differs from traditional work setups. Stuti Bid, a digital marketing student from Mumbai begs to differ. “Interactions at cafes today are definitely fewer compared to the past.” People are glued to their mobile and laptop screens today. She recollects a recent outing at a café which was packed. “Only 3-4 tables had friends or couples hanging out. The rest were filled with people working away on their laptops,” says Stuti.

Bonding & Networking

While cafes have turned themselves into spaces that serve as an intermediary between work and home, many believe these to be spaces for the creation and nurturing of memories and bonds as well. Adrit says, “Our aim has always been to go beyond merely serving coffee. Our primary focus is on creating memorable and positive experiences that leave a lasting impression on customers.” The USP of cafes compared to other eateries and restaurants lies in their versatile nature. Cafes offer a relaxed and welcoming ambience that encourages employees or customers to work, socialize or simply unwind. Shivali says, “Around 30% of visitors come to cafes primarily for work or study, in a way sipping into the benefits of free Wi-Fi and a comfortable seating area.”

Zella Fernandes, a marketing executive thinks that the freelance industry has contributed to the café work culture. “It has become common for people to opt for meetings at cafes, bond, and connect over a cup of coffee,” says Zella. While work,

coffee and cafés seem to be the new buzz of the town. Their growing presence seems to have entwined them into the lives of all, across the age spectrum- be it Gen Z, millennials, or anyone who relishes coffee and a pleasant setting. Perhaps, it’s time that coffee lovers and workaholics learn to sip a blend of both — enhanced productivity and the importance of human connections!

