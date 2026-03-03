By (Un)popular Choice













Paresh Rawal once described ‘Popular [film] Awards’ as “worthless and useless.” Aamir Khan, Ram Gopal Varma, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgan and many others have stopped attending awards functions. And the recently-announced Zee Cine Awards seem to vindicate their opinion of such prizes – the choice of winners appears to be particularly lacking in credibility.

Varun Dhawan won an award for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – a film designated a ‘super flop’ – despite his performance being roundly criticised by both audiences and critics. The same goes for Ananya Pandey, who won ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for Kesari 2, in disregard of the trolling she received for it.





Many felt Kriti Sanon’s performance in Tere Ishq Mein was melodramatic, but she was recognised as ‘Best Actress,’ passing over Yami Gautam’s nuanced and subtle acting in Haq.





Suparn Verma, who directed Haq, described it as “a real low blow” to this writer. It is common knowledge that awards are given only to those who attend the functions.

Aamir Khan, who stopped attending (and therefore receiving) popular awards decades ago, says these functions mean nothing to him. “I don’t attend them. I don’t believe in them. They are of no relevance. They haven’t been for decades. I have the highest regards for the National Awards. But the popular awards? No thanks.”

Saif Ali Khan doesn’t believe in them either. “Some years ago, I was called for an Awards function. When I got there, someone high up in the organisation told me, ‘We wanted to give you the Best Actor award. But you know how it is. We’ll give you the award for Best Actor in a Comic Role.’ I think he was implying that there’s a certain amount of politics and manipulation in the choice of awardees.”

Describing popular awards functions as “a TV Show,” he said, “You have to go on stage and perform. It is no longer about going on stage, taking your award and mumbling your Thank You speech. Now it’s a whole big tamasha on stage. Initially it was a good idea, then the commercial aspect was introduced and that gobbled up the entire credibility of such awards.”

He added, “I feel everyone is part of the hypocrisy of film awards. The truth is, we haven’t created a healthy environment for awards. As I see them, awards functions are an excuse to make some money by performing on stage.”

Producer and former Censor Board Chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani too is not a fan of awards — specifically the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. He alleged that many actors who were taken to exotic international destinations did not even attend the awards events. “They were too tired after partying all night.” Nihalani, who was part of the IIFA advisory board for 12 years, says the concept of international Indian awards was built around Amitabh Bachchan’s global image. “He was the face of IIFA until he decided to opt out when there was Tamil protest over the awards being hosted in Sri Lanka.” He added, after 26 years, how much global impact has Indian cinema made, and what hand did IIFA have in this?”

