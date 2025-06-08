B’wood’s Biggest Cast Unites For Nitish Tiwari’s Rs 600-cr ‘Ramayana’

Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayana is fast becoming one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious undertakings — a Rs 600-crore epic backed by an ensemble of some of the country’s biggest stars. As the project gathers momentum, each casting announcement only adds to its mounting buzz.

Led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the star cast is nothing short of spectacular. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, while Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari. Joining them are Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), Rakul Preet Singh (Surpanakha), Vivek Oberoi (Vidhyutjiva), and Ravi Dubey (Lakshman).

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film will be released in two parts, with an English version and an extensive international rollout planned for November 2026.

Calling it a labour of love, Yash says, “We are bringing together our collective vision to create an Indian film that will resonate with audiences across the world. Ramayana is timeless — each retelling reveals fresh wisdom.”

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel dubs it a “mythological blockbuster in the making,” noting that with such a stellar cast and pan-India appeal, Ramayana could well become India’s first true global crossover film.