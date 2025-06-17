Budget Bridesmaid 

With the wedding season in full swing, invitations are piling up faster than the clothes in the laundry basket. The modern bride is no longer looking at designer labels, but at Zara, H&M, Marks and Spencer, and Forever 21.

In a world where sustainability, affordability, and yes, Instagram aesthetics rule, today’s bridesmaid isn’t about putting on an outfit that costs as much as the wedding reception buffet. It’s about finding outfits that are stylish, budget-friendly and most importantly, wearable again.

Rohan Bhatia, a stylist explains that bridesmaids want outfits they can re-wear. Rohan adds, “Renting or choosing versatile pieces is a win-win—it keeps costs down and gives everyone a sense of personal style while still fitting into the overall wedding aesthetic.”



Wedding Wardrobe Makeover



A quiet but striking shift is taking place in cities like Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, and Bengaluru. Today’s bride isn’t just planning her own look—she’s curating an entire aesthetic for her bridal party, and she’s doing it with both flair and financial smarts. No more `25,000 custom-stitched gowns for each bridesmaid. Instead, `3,000 Zara dresses or even colour-coordinated suits from fast-fashion brands that her girls can wear again to Sunday mass or a brunch date. Alicia D’Souza, a Fashion Stylist & Bridal Consultant says, “The smartest bridal parties today mix high-street brands with heirloom jewellery or vintage accessories. It’s all about creating a Pinterest-worthy look without maxing out a credit card.”



At the heart of this shift is a growing appreciation for affordability–brides and their bridesmaids are becoming more cost-conscious, and they’re leaning into versatility—choosing pieces they can dress up or down beyond the wedding.



Power of Aesthetics



If there is one thing brides know is how to create an aesthetic mood board for their wedding. Pinterest and Instagram are a treasure trove for both brides and their bridal parties to find the best look without breaking the bank. Whether it’s mixing high-street fashion with family heirlooms, convenience is the biggest factor. “I told my girls to wear anything in dusty rose or blush. One chose a ruffled wrap dress, one wore a co-ord set with kitten heels, and another wore a linen suit. The whole thing looked like a coordinated editorial spread,” says Hazel Fernandes (28), who recently got married. No more suffocating gowns, clunky jewellery or painful stilettos. But these days the modern bride tribe is taking the route of swapping heels for white sneakers, simple makeup for bold and quirky looks, from a satin slip dress to rocking a tailored suit. “It made no sense to get six custom gowns stitched for one day,” says Karen Lobo (27) from Bandra, who got married last December. “Instead, I found champagne-coloured satin dresses at a fast-fashion brand. We added some pearl jewellery and nude heels, and it looked dreamy in photos.”



Renting Over Buying



For those looking to cut down even further, rental boutiques are the new holy grail.Whether it’s a satin gown, a floral wrap, or a jumpsuit fit for a chapel ceremony, rentals allow bridesmaids to wear luxe-looking pieces for a fraction of the cost. Some services even offer doorstep trials, size swaps, and flexible pickup options—making the experience as seamless as the outfits themselves. “We returned the dresses the next day and went out for coffee in jeans,” says Riccha Coutinho, a Bangalore bride. “Zero stress, zero clutter.”

More than a trend, this movement is about functionality. Most importantly, they reflect a refreshing new attitude toward weddings—one that prioritises comfort, personality, and financial sense over tradition and excess.