Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Flags Violations on ‘Dhurandhar 2’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has alleged serious code violations during the shoot of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. Civic authorities are preparing to initiate strict action against Dhar’s production banner, B62 Studios, for repeated breaches of shooting protocols on the set of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar.

Moves are reportedly underway to permanently blacklist B62 Studios from applying for future filming permissions.