Brewing A Backlash

In a world obsessed with clean eating and quick fixes, herbal detox teas have brewed a storm, not just in our daily cuppas but hectic lives. Marketed as nature’s broomsticks, these teas promise to flush out toxins, flatten bellies and fix lifestyles. All in a single sip. Sounds brew-tiful, but here’s the bitter truth: Not everything herbal is harmless. And not every detox actually detoxes!

Commercial Marketing

“The commercial detox tea market often relies on a different composition that focuses on selling,” says Ankita Gupta, Dietician & Founder, Nutrition Matters, from Delhi. Ankita explains that traditional herbal teas such as chamomile, dandelion, or simple ginger infusions offer genuine health benefits. These include adequate hydration, antioxidant support, and mild digestive aid. Such teas may help reduce bloating and gently support liver function without putting stress on the body. However, she cautions that commercially marketed “detox” or “slimming” teas are often formulated very differently.

According to Ankita, most packaged detox teas primarily act as diuretics or laxatives rather than true detoxifying agents. They commonly contain ingredients like Senna leaf, a strong natural laxative; dandelion, which increases urine output; green tea extract for metabolic stimulation; and flavouring agents such as ginger or licorice.

While the spices themselves are generally harmless, Ankita emphasises that ingredients like Senna are intended

only for short-term constipation relief and are not suitable for daily or long-term weight loss use.

Unhealthy Repercussions

Dr Venkata Krishna Kumar Talluri, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Renova Century Hospitals from Hyderabad says, “Overconsumption of herbal detox teas can cause multi-organ toxicity, especially when the body’s capacity to metabolise these products gets overwhelmed.” The liver is often the most affected, with reports of drug-induced and herb-induced liver injury. In rare cases, it could lead to acute liver failure — particularly among individuals with pre-existing liver disease.

Renal (kidney) involvement may follow, as strong diuretic effects can cause dehydration, acute kidney injury, or worsen chronic kidney disease. The gastrointestinal system may also be impacted, with chronic diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, electrolyte imbalances, and laxative dependence resulting from prolonged use of stimulant herbs. Dr Venkata says, “The cardiovascular system too, is not spared; as certain herbal formulations can provoke palpitations, blood pressure fluctuations, fluid retention, and exacerbate underlying heart conditions.”

Reframing Needed

What’s important to know is this: the liver and kidneys already perform detoxification efficiently. Point being, no tea or supplement can cleanse these organs faster or better. Herbal products should support health, not replace basic lifestyle practices.

Dietician Sasikala Thota, Head of Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Renova Century Hospitals from Hyderabad says, “For healthy individuals, consumption should be limited to one cup per day and this should not continue beyond two to three times a week.”

Sasikala shares that detox teas should never be consumed on an empty stomach. Neither should these be used as mere ‘substitutes’ for balanced nutrition. She says, “Sustainable diet is best achieved through a wholesome diet, adequate hydration, regular physical activity and proper medical guidance.”Ankita opines that there should also be a mindset change. People today are looking for easier alternatives as an antidote to poor lifestyle choices. She says, “Those into heavy consumption of tea need to start by treating tea as a beverage, not a medication.”

Safer Sips

Many so-called detox teas act less like gentle beverages and more like unregulated drugs—pushing the liver, kidneys, gut, and heart beyond what they are designed to handle. When consumed mindlessly, these products can quietly replace wellness with long-term harm. The real detox does not come from a teabag or a label promising rapid results. It comes from respecting the body’s natural systems, eating real food, sleeping well, and moving regularly. People can make their own tea. Ankita explains that simple preparations such as jeera (cumin), ajwain (carom seeds), and dhania (coriander) water are among the safest and most effective forms of detox, supporting digestion without placing undue stress on the body or harming vital organs.

Detox was never meant to punish the body into flushing. True cleansing happens when we stop interfering and allow the body to do what it has always done best!

A Cupful Of Woes

• Most packaged detox teas act as diuretics or laxatives rather than true detoxifying agents.

• They contain ingredients like Senna leaf, a strong natural laxative; dandelion, which increases urine output; green tea extract for metabolic stimulation; and flavouring agents such as ginger or liquorice (aka licorice).

• Senna leaves are intended only for short-term constipation relief and are unsuitable for daily or long-term weight loss use.

Tea-rrific Truth

· Avoid Detox Claims: The Liver and Kidney already detoxify efficiently

· Tell Your Doctor: Disclose herbal tea use to doctors (do not hide) if health complications rise

· Watch for symptoms: Fatigue, Nausea, Dark urine,

· Jaundice, Persistent diarrhoea or dizziness.

· Wise Choice: Choose food-based alternatives like whole fruits and vegetables

· Exercise: Regularly