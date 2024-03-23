Breathe, Ladies

Olympian Shalaya Kipp shared on Instagram that her too-tight bra could be slowing her down. “Have you ever wondered if the underband of a sports bra can restrict breathing mechanics and increase oxygen consumption? Yeah, me too.” “Increasing the pressure of the sports bra underband increased the amount of mechanical work the respiratory muscles had to perform and increased whole-body oxygen consumption (running economy was worse),” Kipp says, adding, “On average, we saw a 1.3 percent increase in VO2 [the difference between oxygen taken in and breathed out in a unit of time] from the loose-to-tight condition (range: -0.3 to 3.2 percent).” An increase in VO2 means that the respiratory system is working at a higher intensity, which would limit performance.

Kipp added: “Something that I think about a lot now is that most women pick a sports bra size based on how the bra feels at rest and not exercise, which might contribute to women wearing bras that provide too much restriction during exercise.”

The Perfect Fit

Today’s fashions are not only comfortable and supportive but also enhance performance.

However, more supportive bras reduce oxygen usage by 7%, maybe by allowing for little modifications to your running stride. Women who wear sports bras while exercising report that the shoulder straps slip or chaff, and the bands across the ribcage are uncomfortable and limit breathing.

Jacqueline Babitha Xavier, Marathon Coach and runner, fitness addict, and celebrity trainer says, “A sports bra is meant to provide support to the breasts during physical exercise while reducing movement and pain more effectively than conventional bras. It is recommended to wear a sports bra that is slightly smaller than one’s typical size to alleviate pain caused by breast movement while exercising. Finding the appropriate fit not only ensures comfort and support, but it can also improve performance during runs and high-intensity workouts.”

Anything too tight around the chest interferes with the breathing system and makes ladies quite uncomfortable, adds Dr Sunita Godara, a marathoner and fitness coach.

“Trying to get through a run without a good, supportive bra that fits your breast size can be quite distracting—and not in a positive way. Finding the right bra is a challenge. While a marathon runner requires a bra that can sustain repetitive movements over long periods of time, a yoga class participant requires one that allows for greater flexibility, which is why there are numerous types of sports bras for different activities.”

Support for all

The bra’s underband exerting pressure on the rib cage might impair breathing and energy, but there are ways to choose a better fit. Shevvy Chin, a health coach and fitness trainer, explains that sports bras come in a number of impact levels, including low, medium, and high. “I can opt to wear a low-impact sports bra at home. Medium-impact sports bras are ideal for regular gym sessions. High-impact bras are also appropriate for running and other strenuous physical activities,” she adds.

Physical activity causes breasts to bounce up and down, and sport bras are intended to reduce this movement. Breasts lack muscle, and without sufficient support, the skin and Cooper’s ligaments (the ligaments that give the breast its size and form) can tear and produce sagging. When Cooper’s ligaments stretch, they do not recover.

“Most importantly, sports bras keep you held in, so you don’t feel conscious or have to keep adjusting your top. You can comfortably move during your workouts or pursue any kind of physical activity,” explains Shevvy.

Experts have warned about the dangers of not wearing the proper sports bra and the severe damage that can result. “Sports bras provide optimum support while keeping your breasts firmly in place. In this instance, regular bras fail to provide adequate support,” explains Dr Manjula Anagani, Chief Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Care Hospitals.

Sports bras get a lift

With so much research pointing to the necessity of a well-fitting bra, it’s astonishing that athletes have taken so long to seek expert counsel.

The benefits discovered were so significant that, even for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, every female Team GB athlete had a sports bra fitting (a first for many) and received a bespoke bra tailored specifically for them and their sport.