Brakes, Balance And Bikers: Why ABS Alone Isn’t Enough

After a Ducati crash in Greater Noida claimed the lives of two tech professionals last week, Hyderabad’s superbiking community is pausing to reflect on the serious gaps in road safety, licensing and rider awareness.

With the Ministry of Road Transport set to mandate Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) on all two-wheelers from January 1, 2026, the conversation is timely. Most high-end bikes already come with dual-channel ABS, but riders say the issue goes beyond technology — it’s about the rider, the roads and the rules.

‘ABS helps, but rider skill matters more’

Jayanth Prathipati, national-level racer, supports making ABS mandatory on smaller scooters too. He explains that the system is especially useful in panic situations. “ABS lets you brake hard without locking the wheels, so you can still steer around obstacles,” says Jayanth and adds, “It can be the difference between control and a crash.”

But he warns that technology must be paired with education. “In Europe, riders graduate through license categories based on engine capacity. Here, anyone with money and a basic license can buy a superbike. That’s a dangerous gap,” he says and urges riders to know their machines. “Dual-channel ABS offers better control than single. Riders should understand what they’re buying.”

‘We evolved slowly. Today, they skip the basics’

Sunny Singh LK, recalls moving up from 100cc to 350cc bikes, gaining skills along the way. “Today, many youngsters skip that process and jump straight to powerful bikes without learning the basics,”says the rider with 18 years of experience. While Sunny experts gear braking, he adds that even as Indian roads improve, unpredictability remains - stray animals, potholes or blind turns. “That’s why skill and caution are key.”

‘ABS helped me avoid a crash in traffic’

Jeevana Jasthi, who rides her KTM Duke 390, recalls how ABS once helped her avoid a rear-end collision. “A car stopped suddenly. I braked hard and stayed in control, even on a wet road,” she says. She acknowledges ABS might slightly raise costs or stopping distance in rare cases, but says its benefits outweigh the downsides. “Even the best gear won’t save you if you’re careless. Awareness matters more than equipment.”

What is ABS?

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) is a safety feature that prevents wheels from locking during hard braking. It improves stability and allows steering control while braking, reducing the risk of skidding, especially on wet or uneven surfaces.

The Noida Incident:

Two techies died in Greater Noida West when their Ducati Scrambler hit a guardrail and fell into a 7-foot pit during a late-night ride. With two-wheeler users accounting for nearly 44 percent of road accident deaths in India, the tragedy highlights the urgent need for strict safety measures.