Brahmanandam is Badshah of memes

With election campaigning peaking in the Telugu states, youngsters are using star comedian Brahmanandam and his unique expressions and antics to poke fun at leaders of different political parties and also to ridicule Hindi and Telugu movies.

“Brahmi is undoubtedly the uncrowned king for memers,” says famed writer Gopi Mohan, who worked with the actor in laugh-riots like Ready, Venky, Dhookudu and Badshah. Although many comedians like Sunil, Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi have entered the industry, Brahmanandam towers over all of them, feels Gopi Mohan.

“Brahmanandam has played special comic characters which made him a star comedian. His unique expressions for varied situation and his comic timing have made him the Badshah among comedians,” he says. “He has been ruling the roost in Tollywood for over three decades and now his characters are being used by memers to evoke laughter, and they are making huge money too. In fact, Brahmanandam should be charging these memers,” he jokes.