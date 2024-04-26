Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Brahmanandam is Badshah of memes

Hyderabad Chronicle
BVS Prakash
25 April 2024 6:45 PM GMT
Gopi Mohan says memes around the star comedian add a layer of humour to the pitched political battles being fought
Brahmanandam is Badshah of memes
x
Telugu youth harness Brahmi's iconic expressions to lampoon politicians and poke fun at cinema, signaling his enduring influence in Tollywood.

With election campaigning peaking in the Telugu states, youngsters are using star comedian Brahmanandam and his unique expressions and antics to poke fun at leaders of different political parties and also to ridicule Hindi and Telugu movies.

“Brahmi is undoubtedly the uncrowned king for memers,” says famed writer Gopi Mohan, who worked with the actor in laugh-riots like Ready, Venky, Dhookudu and Badshah. Although many comedians like Sunil, Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi have entered the industry, Brahmanandam towers over all of them, feels Gopi Mohan.

“Brahmanandam has played special comic characters which made him a star comedian. His unique expressions for varied situation and his comic timing have made him the Badshah among comedians,” he says. “He has been ruling the roost in Tollywood for over three decades and now his characters are being used by memers to evoke laughter, and they are making huge money too. In fact, Brahmanandam should be charging these memers,” he jokes.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
brahmanandam telugu movies Brahmi memes 
India 
BVS Prakash
About the AuthorBVS Prakash
A seasoned Tollywood film critic and journalist with over two decades of experience.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X