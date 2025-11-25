Brahmanandam Denies Push Video Claims

Star comedian Brahmanandam has finally responded to the viral video claiming he pushed former Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao during the MB 50 celebrations. In a new selfie video, the veteran actor clarified that the clip was completely misunderstood and that the online reactions were unnecessary.

Brahmanandam said he has shared a close bond with Dayakar Rao for nearly 30 years, describing their relationship as one of deep friendship and affection. Given this history, he expressed surprise that people believed he would disrespect him in public.

Explaining the incident, he said that during Mohan Babu’s 50 years in cinema celebrations, Dayakar casually asked him for a selfie. Since the programme was about to begin, Brahmanandam simply said “Not now” and moved toward the stage. The moment was recorded from a distance and posted online, making it appear as if he pushed Dayakar Rao. The clip went viral, triggering speculation without context.