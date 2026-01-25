Border 2 Success Gives Hope for Other War Films

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a much-relieved man. With war films flopping one after another — Fighter, Sky Force and 120 Bahadur in 2025, followed by Ikkis in 2026 — the filmmaker was repeatedly warned that war-based cinema was doomed. Bhansali was even advised to change the title of his upcoming film and shift the focus from war to romance. But the director stuck to his (war) guns.

Now, following the success of Border 2, Bhansali’s Love & War has emerged as one of the most sought-after films of 2026. Reliable sources tell this writer that among the two Ranbir Kapoor starrers currently under production — The Ramayan and Love & War — it is the latter that is generating greater demand among distributors, exhibitors, fans, and OTT platforms.

Leading streaming platforms are reportedly willing to shell out big bucks for the digital rights of Love & War, even before the film’s completion. A senior trade guru, unwilling to offend the makers of The Ramayan, believes Love & War holds the edge. “Bhansali is Bhansali. Whatever he makes is a cinematic treat. Love & War appears to be a love triangle set against the backdrop of war. It could well be this generation’s Sangam.”

