Boney Kapoor showers praise on film writer

Boney Kapoor went into reminisce mode at an event to release the autobiography of Seema Kapoor, a well-known writer in the Hindi film industry.

The teary-eyed filmmaker recalled how his late wife Sridevi had been keen to improve her spoken Hindi, and regretted that he hadn’t known Seema Kapoor at that time.

“Left with no choice, I taught her how to deliver Hindi dialogues with perfection,” he said. “It is my good fortune that I met Seema a little later. My daughter Janhvi [Kapoor] wanted to become an actor. Her dialogue delivery in Hindi had to be improved and who better than Seema? Both my daughters — Janhvi and Khushi — are privileged to have learned from her,” Boney shared.

Seema Kapoor, ex-wife of late actor Om Puri, hails from a prominent Bollywood family – her brothers are Dr Annu Kapoor and Ranjeet Kapoor. The release of her autobiography, Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak, was a star-studded event.