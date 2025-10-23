‘Bon Jovi Announces Comeback ’Forever Tour’

Jon Bon Jovi is officially back. After a tough battle with a deteriorating vocal cord that left him unable to perform, the frontman has announced Bon Jovi’s ‘Forever Tour’ — the band’s first since 2022. The tour will open with four nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden before moving across the Atlantic to Edinburgh, Dublin, and London.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement,” Bon Jovi said. “I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed

me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

The comeback follows years of vocal rehabilitation after his 2022 surgery, a journey chronicled in Hulu’s 2024 documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.”