Bollywood’s Security Scare

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, raising concerns that multiple threats to film personalities are creating a climate of fear that is affecting shoots and morale across the industry.

The letter comes amid a string of alarming incidents, including a threatening WhatsApp voice note sent to Ranveer Singh and a threatening email received by Aayush Sharma, as well as gunshots outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home.

FWICE says the escalating security scares not only distress individuals but risk disrupting production schedules and livelihoods of thousands who depend on a safe working environment, and it has called for urgent government intervention.

‘Atmosphere of fear’

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association too has written to Fadnavis, urging immediate intervention. The letter warns that such incidents have created an “atmosphere of fear and insecurity” across the industry.

“Such incidents have created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity within the film industry, deeply affecting artists, technicians and producers alike. We request immediate intervention to ensure safety and restore confidence.” — Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association