Bollywood-Town Stars Attend RSS Centenary

After a highly successful meeting with the A-listers of Telugu cinema in Hyderabad, the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat went to Mumbai to invite Bollywood stars for a two-day RSS convention on February 7 and 8.

Attendees included Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others. Salman’s presence raised many eyebrows. But apparently the RSS chief had personally invited Khan who has always maintained that his family believes in all religions, his father being Muslim, mother Hindu and stepmother (Helen) being Catholic.





The other two Khan superstars Aamir and Shah Rukh did not attend the event. Karan Johar who was busy with his twin children’s birthday on Saturday, attended on Sunday.