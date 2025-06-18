Bobby Deol’s Son To Be Launched In 2026

After the legendary Dharmendra and his two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, the third generation of Deols is making its mark on the box office. While Sunny’s two sons Karan and Rajveer have already made their respective debuts, it is now Bobby’s son Aryaman’s turn.

The handsome lad will be launched as a leading man in 2026 in a home production. “Aryaman is quite a chip off the old block. He has inherited the best of all of us,” his proud grandfather Dharmendra said.

Commenting on the way times have changed, he added, “Nowadays there is an elaborate launch for these newcomers. In our times, we were lucky if we signed a film. Once I signed my first film, I plunged into the shooting.”