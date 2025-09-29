Bobby Deol To Be Raised From The Dead In ‘Animal’ Sequel?

Animal Park, the sequel to Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal, is in the process of being scripted and will again star Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol — in fact, the latter’s character, who died in Animal, will be revived, according to information made available to this writer.

“Besides Ranbir, Bobby proved the biggest USP of the film. Although his character dies at the end of Part 1, the producers are planning to revive it,” says our source.

The rest of the cast will change in the sequel, which will have as much action as the original along with higher emotional content to cater to the family audience which was completely ignored in the first part.

Bobby Deol is all for a sequel. “When we were shooting Animal we would talk about a sequel in a hypothetical way, what it would be like if a sequel was to made, how my character would be part of it, and the like. I do know that characters, when they become popular in a franchise, are revived even after they die,” he says.