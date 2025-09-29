 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Bobby Deol To Be Raised From The Dead In ‘Animal’ Sequel?

Hyderabad Chronicle
subhash k jha
29 Sept 2025 8:25 PM IST

The actor says his work has been speaking for him, sparking a strong career spike

Bobby Deol To Be Raised From The Dead In ‘Animal’ Sequel?
x
Bobby Deol (Image:DC)

Animal Park, the sequel to Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal, is in the process of being scripted and will again star Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol — in fact, the latter’s character, who died in Animal, will be revived, according to information made available to this writer.

“Besides Ranbir, Bobby proved the biggest USP of the film. Although his character dies at the end of Part 1, the producers are planning to revive it,” says our source.

The rest of the cast will change in the sequel, which will have as much action as the original along with higher emotional content to cater to the family audience which was completely ignored in the first part.

Bobby Deol is all for a sequel. “When we were shooting Animal we would talk about a sequel in a hypothetical way, what it would be like if a sequel was to made, how my character would be part of it, and the like. I do know that characters, when they become popular in a franchise, are revived even after they die,” he says.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
bobby deol 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
subhash k jha
About the Authorsubhash k jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X