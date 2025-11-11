Bobby Deol Is the Archvillain to Ahaan
A source from the project confirmed the casting coup, saying, “ Bobby Deol is playing the main antagonist. Ahaan is quite kicked about it as he grew up watching Bobby’s films. It’s a bit intimidating for him to face Bobby as his opponent.” The film’s climax will feature an intense hand-to-hand combat sequence between the actors. And Ahaan is “damn nervous” about pulling it off.
Filming has officially commenced for Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday’s second collaboration with Yash Raj Films, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This time, Ahaan steps into full-blown action territory — a deliberate move to shed his loverboy image from Saiyaara. The latest update on the project is that Bobby Deol — riding high on the success of Animal and The Bads of Bollywood — has been signed on to play the main antagonist.
