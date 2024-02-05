Blessed to work with superstars back to back

Having worked in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil, Prachi Tehlan has just wrapped up shooting for her second Malayalam film, Varaham. While her Malayalam debut Mamangam was opposite superstar Mammootty, she is ecstatic that her follow up is also headlined by a superstar Suresh Gopi. “I don’t know how many actresses would get to do that, but I feel blessed and fortunate to work with superstars back to back in Malayalam,” Prachi exults, stating that she plays a doctor in Varaham.

The actress says that she learnt a lot by observing stars in their conversations. Adding that most of her conversations with Suresh Gopi centered around life lessons, way of living and films, Prachi says that young actors would get an insight not just into films but also about life. “I closely observed how Mammootty easily strikes a fine work-life balance. Suresh sir, apart from helping with my lines in Malayalam, he also enlightened me on the cultural perspective (Kerala) as well,” she says, describing work experience with stars as “therapeutic.”

She added that whenever she is doing a movie in a particular language, the actress makes it a point to closely observe how the people of that culture carry themselves.

Apart from growing in confidence, Prachi shares that working in star-studded films also comes with a lot of responsibility. “I make sure that I am prepared by the time the shot is ready. I need to be thorough with my lines and continuity so that I don’t delay the process for which I need to put in a lot of effort. That way, it helps me employ a clinical approach to films.”

Working in multiple languages made her understand the cultural diversities and that really adds up to my experience as an actor.

“It enriched me as an actor too,” she comments. After signing her Telugu film, Prachi has been on a signing spree in the South — with two Malayalam films and one Tamil film (Gentleman 2). “Malayalam films are more realistic and I love the way films are made in the South, there’s a lot of Indianness to both — way of life and also filmmaking,” she asserts.

