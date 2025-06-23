Black Socks, Red Handkerchief...

On a radiant first day at Headingley, Shubman Gill’s Test captaincy debut unfolded like a dream. Unbeaten on a commanding 127, he led India’s charge with the poise of a seasoned statesman and the flair of a natural-born leader. The scoreboard told one story — of dominance and discipline — but a quieter subplot emerged, stitched in curiosity.

Gill was spotted wearing black socks — an apparent deviation from the ICC’s updated Clothing and Equipment Regulations, which call for white, cream, or light grey socks in Test matches. While technically a breach under Clause 19.45, the moment was less a rebellion and more a reminder: even the most composed athletes are, at heart, creatures of habit.

Speaking to this reporter, Gill’s mother, Keart Gill, offered a glimpse into her son’s mindset. “I wonder why he chose black socks on the first day. Maybe inadvertently,” she mused. “My son, though not superstitious, had a habit of carrying a red handkerchief while batting. This goes back to his early cricketing days and was performing well. But now, he carries whatever coloured handkerchief is immediately available to him.”

To his credit, Gill fixed the issue by Day 2, switching to white socks. Match referee Richie Richardson will decide if action is needed, but the message was clear: Gill let his bat do the talking. In an age of overanalysis, his innings stood out—proof that talent speaks louder than quirks.