Bittersweet Treats

It’s the time of the year to indulge in payasam. This dessert is a must for Ugadi, the Hindu New Year, celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka or as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. ‘Kheer,’ as it is called in North India, or payasam in South India, is a sweet dish, made with rice, milk, and sugar or jaggery, symbolising prosperity and the hope for a sweet beginning.

Besides Pyasam, Ugadi Pachadi is a sweet-bitter traditional dish that shows that life is all about sweet-bitter moments. Jaggery, which is added to Pachadi, is about sweet moments, while Neem flowers, an important ingredient, symbolise life's bitterness; tangy raw mango reflects life’s surprises. Sour tamarind suggests difficult moments.

A Spoonful Of Memories

Paysam carries memories of home, of elders in the kitchen, and of waiting impatiently for that first yummy spoonful. “Across India, every region has its own version of kheer or payasam, and that’s what makes it special. The ingredients change across rice, wheat, jaggery, and coconut milk, but the emotion remains the same. It’s a dish cooked during festivals, celebrations, and moments of togetherness, binding families across generations,” says Pranavi Chekuri, Co-Founder, Bhojanam, Hyderabad.

During Ugadi, rice-based preparations such as Bellam Paramannam and Annam Payasam are significant as offerings during puja. “These are sweetened with jaggery, and include milk and coconut milk. During Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, varieties like Sabudana Kheer, Vermicelli Kheer, Sama Rice Kheer, Sweet Potato Kheer, and Broken Wheat Kheer are part of the celebratory meal,” says Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert and Chef Consultant.

Different Versions

Evolving with time while preserving its sacred significance, with chefs experimenting with traditional recipes, Payasam remains a favourite among all ages. “Payasam shows that tradition can evolve while keeping its soul intact. Local and seasonal ingredients were always at the heart of Payasam. We are returning to that wisdom. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are also increasingly used in Payasam preparations. Ripe mangoes are blended with coconut milk to create a naturally sweet summer mango Payasam. Bottle Gourd adds lightness to a kheer, while Red Pumpkin imparts a sweetness and a creamy texture when cooked with jaggery. These ingredients celebrate seasonal abundance and add nutritional value,” adds Chef Reetu.

Guilt-Free Indulgence

Payasam contains healthy fats, proteins, and fibre, and eases digestion. “When eaten in moderation, it can be nourishing and can provide energy. Overeating can increase sugar levels and add extra calories. Instead of sugar, opt for dates, palm jaggery, coconut sugar, or fig paste. For lactose-free diets or for healthier alternatives, have almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk, or cashew milk in place of dairy. Ghee can be replaced with cold-pressed coconut oil or almond oil,” suggests Jinal Patel, Chief Dietitian, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai.

Combining dairy (calcium/protein, such as milk) with fruits and nuts is healthy. Fruits enhance the taste and provide natural sweetness. “Fruits loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C, and A boost immunity and heart health. Opt for rice, millet, or oats, and limit toppings. Using multiple grains, millets, seeds, and dry fruits at the same time in one bowl may make it heavy and difficult to digest,” adds Jinal.

Benefits Of Pachadi

Pachadi is made in Telangana and Karnataka homes on Ugadi. Pachadi is now also a festive experience that people enjoy in restaurants. “Pachadi is all about holistic health and wisdom in a bowl. The ingredients used, such as Neem flowers, detoxify the body and boost immunity. Jaggery aids digestion and provides energy. Tamarind supports digestion and is rich in antioxidants,” says Pranavi Chekuri.

Dessert Goals I Here are a few delicious recipes to make at home this Ugadi.

Ugadi Pachadi (Courtesy Pranavi Chekuri - Co-Founder, Bhojanam)

Ingredients

• Tamarind pulp – 2 tbsp

• Grated jaggery – 2 tbsp

• Chopped raw mango – 2 tbsp

• Neem flowers – 1 tsp

• Red chilli powder – a pinch

• Salt – a pinch

• Water – 1 cup

Method

1. Mix tamarind pulp with water in a bowl (Strain it)

2. Add jaggery and stir until dissolved. Add raw mango pieces, neem flowers, chilli powder and salt. Mix wellxxx

Godhuma Paramannam (wheat payasam) (Courtesy Pranavi Chekuri - Co-Founder, Bhojanam)

Ingredients

• Cup Wheat Semolina ¾ cup

• Jaggery – 1.5 cups

• Water – 1/4 Cup

• Milk – ½ cup

• Saffron – a few strands

• Green Cardamoms 4

• 4 seedless dates

• Nutmeg Powder –1/4 tsp

• Cashew Nuts/

Almond flakes – 2 tbsp

• Ghee – 6 tbsps.

Method

1. Soak Wheat Semolina for 30 minutes.

2. Boil milk, add the soaked wheat and add water. Cook well. Add the dates, almond flakes, Cardamom, Nutmeg Powder, and cook until the wheat comes together.

3. Mix water with the Jaggery, boil and cool. Pour the strained Jaggery syrup, ghee and saffron into the wheat semolina.

4. Cook until the ghee comes to the surface. Then add another 2 tbsp of Ghee and cook for 5 minutes.

Sabudana & Semolina Payasam (Courtesy Shantanu Yadav, Co-Founder, Atmanam)

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup soaked Sabudana

• 2 tbsp Semolina,

• 1 litre of milk,

• 3/4 cup Sugar,

• Saffron strands

• 1/2 tsp Cardamom, and fried nuts.

Method

1. Roast semolina in ghee, set aside.

2. Boil milk and add soft sabudana. Cook on low heat. Stir in semolina and whisk for 2 minutes.

3. Add sugar and cardamom powder; simmer for 5 minutes. Top with nuts.

Lauki Ki Kheer (Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert and Chef Consultant)

Ingredients

• Bottle Gourd (grated )200 gm

• Milk, boiled - 1 litre

• Ghee 1/2 tbsp.

• Sugar -2 tbsp / to taste

• Charoli seeds blanched- 2 tsp.

• 4 Pistachio nuts and 4 almonds slivered -

• Green cardamom powder -1/4 th tsp.

• Saffron threads- a pinch

• Dried, edible rose petals- 2 tsp

Method

1. Heat ghee in a pan and add the grated bottle gourd. Sauté on a medium flame for 5 minutes

2. Add the milk and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it reduces to 3/4 of its original quantity. Add sugar, charoli, nuts, and cardamom powder.

3. Garnish with saffron and rose petals.