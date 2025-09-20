Biopics – A Tightrope Walk

The South film industry has come up with many noteworthy biopics of iconic figures over the years – and the trend seems to be continuing. Kalam, a film on the life of the late President of India, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, is the latest project in making. But a lot of hard work goes into these films, and it’s not always smooth sailing.

Describing biopics as genuine attempts to recreate the lives of iconic personalities, Abhishek Agarwal expresses his excitement about producing a film on the man who has inspired generations. “We believe there are a lot of unknown facets of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam’s life to explore,” he asserts, and shares that director Om Raut is in the process of conducting extensive research on the path-breaking scientist.

“We aim to deliver a genuine, emotionally charged biopic, casting new-age stars to better connect with younger audiences,” he says. Tamil actor Dhanush had been roped in for the title role. “He was the perfect choice, as he breathes life into every character he plays. He is our best bet to bring such a great personality alive on the big screen,” the producer reveals.

Meanwhile, producer Veer Reddy has announced a biopic titled Maa Vande on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan in the main role. “The film will present milestones from Modi ji’s personal and political journey in a natural, authentic manner. With VFX and other high-end technical features that are up to international standards, Maa Vande will be made in pan-Indian languages as well as English,” he says.

Biopics of MGR (Iruvar), Jayalalithaa (Thalaivii), NTR (Kathanayakudu, Mahanayakudu and Lakshmi’s NTR), and actress Savitri (Mahanati) have already been made in the South. Recently, a biopic on Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy was announced — actor Suman will star in Srinanna Andharivadu.

However, not all biopics succeed. “Some fail to strike a chord because followers of these personalities prefer their own images of their heroes. Filmmakers have to walk a tightrope,” notes a director who had earlier worked on a biopic. “Unnecessary interference from family members and close aides of the persons portrayed can also limit a director’s creative freedom,” he shares.

Giving insights into the process, he says, “Permissions are crucial. If you use real names or depict actual events, approval from family members or associates is essential; otherwise, the Censor Board may raise objections. However, fictionalizing aspects of an iconic leader’s life doesn’t usually require such permissions.” He adds, “A biopic works only when audiences are shown lesser-known aspects of a personality’s life. Repeating familiar scenes has a Déjá vu, and often leads to failure.”