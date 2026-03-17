Biopic on Youngest World Kickboxing Champ

The cameras have started rolling for Kabir Khan’s biopic on the world’s youngest kickboxing champion, Tajamul Islam. Kartik Aaryan plays the coach of the young Kashmiri girl.

“Kartik instantly agreed to be part of the film. At this juncture in his career, he wants to be part of cinema that offers more than just entertainment,” a source close to the actor reveals.

Tajamul won a sub-junior world kickboxing championship at the age of 7 and has set new records in the sport.