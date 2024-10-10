Biking on thin ice

For motorcyclists, there can be nothing more exhilarating than riding on an open road in the crisp cold air with stretches of snow all around. But that gorgeous alpine adventure on two wheels comes with its share of perils. Case in point is Noida techie Chinmay Sharma (27), who recently died due to altitude sickness in Leh. This is just one of the many mishaps that occur on icy inclines.

With October being the last chance to head north before winter sets in, places like Spiti, Lahaul and Ladakh are hot on bikers’ travel agendas. Sameer Khan, a Hyderabad-based doctor who just returned from a 3,000-km loop ride (Hyderabad-Ooty Dhanushkodi-Pondicherry and back), said that he is planning another biking trip to Spiti this month. “It’s surreal to cruise down the roads with miles of pristine scenery ahead. Many groups and solo bikers hit the north at this time. The risks are higher towards winter, but if you are not overconfident and follow the rules, it is a pleasure to ride,” he said.

Altitude Sickness Risk

The most common hazards faced by motorcycle enthusiasts in high altitudes is Acute Mountain Sickness or AMS, which triggers headaches, nausea and severe breathing, sometimes leading to potentially-fatal high altitude cerebral edema (HACE.) Mumbai-based biker Pratiksha Das, who does an annual ride to the Himalayas, has experienced altitude sickness. Pratiksha said, “It can be tough to handle even for fit bikers as the body struggles to adjust to low oxygen levels. Bikers often pass this off as tiredness, but at the first sign of dizziness, confusion and fatigue, one must stop and rest. Use a portable oxygen tank. Hydration is the key to not catching AMS. In cold regions, you won’t feel thirsty but keep on drinking water at regular intervals. I carry dry fruits which give me instant energy. Also, as a rule, always do a gradual ascent on any mountain. If travelling for the first time, you could consult your doctor and take medicines.”

Weathering Heights

Hyderabad-based biker Vijay Goud is hitting the icy trail in Ladakh on October 15 with one lesson firmly in mind: to never underestimate the weather. He said, “Before you embark on any ride, check the forecast. Yes, the weather is unpredictable, but if you are equipped with knowledge, it is still helpful.”

Recalling a scary situation when riding from Hunder in Nubra Valley to Pangong Lake, Vijay shared, “When I started the ride, there was a drizzle and since I wanted to reach my destination before 5 pm, I continued riding. Soon the rains increased, bringing extreme winds. I was unable to see any shelter, I had no network to check maps and I was running out of fuel. I was also freezing and unable to press the clutch or shift gears.”

“I just kept riding on that way for 26 km in the dark. Finally, I spotted a tent at the side of the road, parked my bike and ran inside. Six people were there inside and they gave me some food and a stove to warm myself with. It saved me. When it rains in the Himalayas, landslides can occur, washing out the road and turning it into a river.” So, whether you are 15 bikers or a solo rider, if it’s raining, just stop and wait.”

Tough Icy Roads

Sameera Dahiya, who has been riding in the mountains since 2017, shared her toughest experience of riding on black ice for 60 km with no snow chains or rope additions on her tyres during winter. She said, “Black ice is the glassy-looking ice patch on the road that doesn’t give any kind of traction while accelerating. It is very risky and one wrong move can put anyone out of control, but using the right technique helps. Ride slowly through it with no immediate braking and acceleration.”

Having recently curated an 11-day Zanskar motorcycling expedition, she sums things up with some advice for bikers: “Knowing about the weather and road conditions in advance, acclimatisation and route alternation play a crucial role in enjoying a safe journey.”

Prepping Your Motorcycle

Tyre Pressure & Tread: Check your tyres regularly during the trip as cold weather can cause them to lose pressure rapidly. Also, ensure your tyres have deep tread for better grip on icy or snowy surfaces.

Battery Maintenance: Cold temperatures can reduce battery life by 50% or more. Keep your battery fully charged before starting and carry a jump starter or a portable charger. A lithium-ion battery may perform better than a conventional lead-acid one in the cold.

Lubrication & Fluids: Use low-temperature engine oil and lubricants specifically designed for winter conditions to avoid thickening. Check antifreeze levels in your coolant system if your bike has one, to prevent freezing.

Protective Gear: Install handlebar muffs, windshields, and heated grips to protect against wind chill. Invest in a heated seat, especially for long-distance rides in extreme cold.

Lighting & Visibility: Winter means shorter daylight hours and foggy mornings. Install high-powered LED or auxiliary lights, which offer better visibility. Use reflective tape on your bike for additional visibility.

Chain & Brake check: Cold weather can affect chain flexibility and brake performance. Clean and lubricate your chain regularly to prevent freezing, and check your brakes for optimal performance before a ride.

Emergency toolkit: Carry a compact winter-specific toolkit that includes essentials like tyre repair kits, thermal blankets, extra fuses, and a portable air compressor to handle emergencies in isolated areas.

Prepping Your Body

Cardio & Core Training: Start 2-3 weeks prior with light jogging or brisk walking to build stamina, and improve planks and squats to strengthen muscles for long hours in the saddle.

Breathing For Altitude: Practice deep breathing or balloon blowing exercises to expand lung capacity and reduce the risk of AMS (Acute Mountain Sickness).

Hydration & Nutrition: Begin hydrating well before the trip, as cold weather leads to dehydration faster. Consume iron-rich foods like spinach or supplements to boost oxygen-carrying capacity, and improve circulation and endurance.

Cold Exposure Training: Cold shock can be a problem for city dwellers. Gradually expose yourself to cold temperatures by taking cold showers or wearing fewer layers during outdoor activities to condition your body.

Hand Dexterity: Since cold weather reduces finger dexterity, making it harder to operate controls, practice gripping exercises or stress balls to strengthen hands.

Acclimatization Strategy: When riding to high altitudes, spend at least a day or two at a midpoint altitude (3,000–4,000 meters) before reaching the higher passes to help your body adapt.