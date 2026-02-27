Big Screen Battle Brewing

Competing with Priyanka Chopra has always been a special challenge for Deepika Padukone, especially in the global market where Priyanka holds sway. And now, it is Deepika’s turn to reverse that equation in the global arena.

Apparently, the producers of her new untitled film with Allu Arjun are keen to release their action drama alongside S S Rajamouli’s Varanasi. According to an informed source, “Atlee, Deepika and Allu Arjun feel their project has the power to take on Rajamouli’s Varanasi. Deepika is looking at competing with Priyanka, and this is Allu Arjun’s chance to take on Mahesh Babu in the global arena. The Sun TV Network has the resources to take on Varanasi, and it will.”

