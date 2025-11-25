Big Money for Dancing at Weddings

Ranbir Kapoor seems to have touched a raw nerve in Bollywood’s glitterati by declaring he will not dance at private events for money. For most in the industry, however, it is quick cash — and plenty of it — earned in one evening of handshaking, hip-shaking and lip-syncing.

In an old interview, which is now trending on social media — post the Udaipur billionaire wedding where top Bollywood actors performed — Ranbir explained his stand: “I wouldn’t do it because of the family I come from. I’m not against people who do it — there’s nothing wrong with it — but money is not my drive. I’m an actor. My passions are different. I don’t want to lose my dignity dancing at a wedding with people holding glasses of alcohol and making snide comments. I wouldn’t want any of my family members to do it either. It’s a personal choice.”

Ranbir is not alone. Aamir Khan too says performing at private functions is a purely personal choice for many, but e wont. “I won’t do it for any amount of money. I’m told actors are offered huge sums not only to dance but just to attend. I won’t do that. But if a friend invites me, I’ll attend and dance.”

Manoj Bajpayee, too, draws his line. “Not many know this, but I’m a very good dancer. I dance only for my daughter, my wife, and close friends. Not even wild horses can drag me to dance for loaded strangers. I’m told stars at a recent wedding didn’t even know the host’s name. This goes against my ethics.”

A young actor who prefers not to be named says it’s simply about comfort. “Ranbir says he won’t dance at weddings. That’s fine. I have done it and if I’m paid, I’ll do it again. What I won’t do is a toxic film like Animal.”

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar believes the practice diminishes the stature of artistes. “Have you heard of great actors in the past dancing at weddings? Could we imagine Dilip Kumar or Raj Kapoor rushing to a billionaire’s wedding? Lataji never sang at private gatherings; she even refused Meena Kumari once. Today stars make billions from films — what do they need this extra cash for?”

It’s a big business

Dancing at weddings has become a thriving side business in Bollywood. In the last two weeks alone, Janhvi Kapoor has done two. There is constant demand for stars to grace weddings, perform and mingle with guests and oblige for selfies. Just an appearance fees usually starts from Rs 50 lakh, and if there is dancing and a full performance, it’s in crores. According to a source from Wizcraft, that organised the Udaipur Manthena wedding, the card rate of actors who performed was:

(approximate figures)

Ranveer Singh : Rs 4 cr

Shahid Kapoor : Rs 3 cr

Kriti Sanon : Rs 2 cr

Jhanvi Kapoor : Rs 2 cr

Madhuri Dixit : Rs 70 lakh

Nora : Rs 50 lakh

Values over money for south

· Despite their presence at major weddings, South actors typically refrain from on-stage performances — a clear contrast to several North Indian actors.

· Nandamuri Balakrishna follows a long-standing personal principle of not endorsing commercial brands or performing at private events, a value he inherited from his father, the legendary N.T. Rama Rao.