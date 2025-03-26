Big bucks for hugs

There used to be a time when we would hug our partners, friends, or families as a sign of love and comfort. However, a rather unexpected turn is trending: professional cuddling is becoming a job—yes, you read that right—hiring someone to cuddle you for a fee is becoming a thing, even in India.



On the surface, it might seem bizarre. Why would anyone pay for a cuddle when we have family, friends, and plenty of social gatherings to fill our emotional needs? But when you consider how modern life has evolved—driven by technology, busy work schedules, and the pressures of social circles—it becomes clear that many people are craving one thing: human connection. Preeti Pandya, a full-time professional hugger says that one of the biggest hurdles is changing the perception around touch. “Many people associate physical closeness only with romance or family bonds. But touch is a fundamental human need, and when approached with professionalism and respect, it can be incredibly healing,” Preeti says.

While it might seem unusual initially, professional cuddlers focus on creating a space where the individual has a comforting experience.

Sessions mostly cost around a whopping 3,000 – 7,000 per hour, this depends on the duration and the cuddler’s experience. More than physical comfort—it’s about emotional healing.



Cuddle Crash Course



The emotional benefits of cuddling include:



Reduction in Stress and Anxiety: Physical touch promotes the release of oxytocin, which helps lower stress and anxiety levels.



Sense of Security and Comfort: A hug or cuddle can provide a sense of safety, which is particularly important for people who have experienced trauma or emotional hardship.



Improved Sleep Quality: Being hugged or cuddled can help release serotonin and melatonin, hormones that regulate sleep and mood, leading to better rest.



Boost in Self-Esteem: For individuals who feel isolated or disconnected, receiving affection can help restore a sense of worth and emotional balance.



One of the Biggest Hurdles Is Changing the Perception Around Touch. Many People Associate Physical Closeness Only With Romance or Family Bonds.

— Preeti Pandya, Professional Hugger



Emotional Ex-stress-ions

The broader questions lie in the fact that why should you pay to be cuddled? Sometimes emotional expressions can be restrained by societal norms, the option of professional cuddling offers a platonic space to experience that boost of oxytocin which helps reduce stress and helps improve mental health by offering feelings of warmth, trust, and comfort.

Hugs for hire



Professional cuddling in India is all about easing stress, emotional exhaustion and loneliness. Think of this as a judgement-free space where you can unwind without any judgements and most importantly without any strings.



The sessions are booked through online platforms that give you the freedom to choose what feels right according to you: Spooning, hand holding, sitting together in a cosy setting or just a comforting hug. It’s platonic with a set of clear boundaries and mutual consent at the core.



Snuggle, Don't struggle



Who knew hugs could be a career? The unusual profession is gaining momentum, with cuddlers coming from all walks of life be it therapists, life coaches, or just people with a knack for comfort.



But it’s not just about the snug- gles or cuddles: The psychological advantages of professional cuddling are becoming well- known across the globe. “What’s interesting is that many people experiencing high-functioning stress don’t even realise how much they need physical connection. They might have social circles and busy lives, yet still feel emotionally isolated. Cuddling, in a professional setting, bridges that gap,” says Jessica Lobo, a behaviour expert.



Embrace for rent



Paying for hugs might raise a few eyebrows but with the rising focus on mental health and self-care. While others raise safety concerns about this newly emerging trend. “Another issue is emotional dependency. Some clients may develop attachment issues or confuse professional cuddling with personal affection. As cuddlers, we have to set firm boundaries, but not everyone understands or respects them.” says Pandya, while professional cuddlers might be well trained the industry has also given way to concerns about “negative cuddlers” who exploit the concept for personal gain.



Some individuals get into the field because they see the rewards it bears later. People come in seeking a cuddling experience, “Unlike therapists who operate in controlled office environments, professional cuddlers often meet clients in private spaces. This increases risks, especially for female cuddlers, requiring strict safety measures,” adds Lobo. Without proper regulation or oversight, the industry risks attracting individuals who may not have the right intentions, putting both clients and the legitimacy of the practice at risk. “I don’t think I would be comfortable paying a stranger to feel me all up, that would be extremely uncomfortable and scary,’’ says Evette John, a marketing executive.



Professional cuddlers offer a unique and comforting service, proving that sometimes, what people need the most isn’t more work or more distractions, but a simple, soothing embrace.

