Big-B on Board for ‘Don 3’

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly given the nod for Don 3! According to an informed source, Big B enters the plot at a crucial point and his appearance will be one of the film’s highlights, the source adds.

Don 3 features Ranveer Singh in the title role. “It is like coming full circle. The Don franchise began with Bachchan sa’ab in 1978, later moved to Shah Rukh Khan—who reportedly rejected Don 3, calling the script a snoozefest—and now, Bachchan sa’ab returns in a powerful role,” says the source.