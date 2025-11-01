Big B Gets Threat

After pro-Khalistan group threatened Diljit Dosanjh for touching host Amitabh Bachchan’s feet on Kaun Banega Crorepati, now, it has emerged that Amitabh Bachchan himself has also received threats from the same quarters.

A source close to the Bachchan family says, “It’s not only Diljit, Bachchan Sa’ab too is under threat. Security has been beefed up and the family doesn’t allow him to step out alone.”

When asked about the situation, Big B dismissed the threat and responded with lines from his classic film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, “Zindagi toh bewafaa hai ek din thukrayegi/ Maut mehbooba hai ek din saath lekar jayegi.”