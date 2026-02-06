Bhumika Chawla Breaks Down While Speaking About ‘Euphoria’

Bhumika Chawla, who rose to stardom with blockbuster films such as Kushi (with Pawan Kalyan), Okkadu (with Mahesh Babu), and Simhadri (with Jr NTR), is currently playing a pivotal part in her upcoming film Euphoria and left the audience deeply moved when she broke down while addressing the media at a promotional event.





After a brief break from cinema, Bhumika made a successful comeback with Nani’s MCA and has since been carefully selecting roles with emotional depth. Euphoria marks a significant reunion with director Gunasekhar, who earlier helmed Okkadu, one of the biggest hits of her career.

The teaser suggests that Bhumika portrays a powerful and emotionally intense character. Based on real-life incidents, the film reportedly explores complex human emotions, with Bhumika’s role forming one of the emotional pillars of the narrative.

Speaking at the event, the actress shared how deeply the role impacted her personal life. “There were many nights when I couldn’t sleep properly. Sometimes I would wake up at one o’clock, sometimes at two. My mind was constantly occupied with the character,” she said. As she continued, Bhumika became overwhelmed and broke down on stage. Though she briefly stepped away from the microphone and tried to regain composure, she was unable to hold back her tears and grew emotional once again.