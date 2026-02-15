Bhansali & Ketan Mehta Team Up for ‘Jai Somnath’

In a major development for Hindi cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta are joining forces for Jai Somnath, a sweeping period drama based on the legend of the iconic temple in Gujarat. Described as a “seminal tale of Indian civilisation,” the film is slated for release in 2027. Mehta will write and direct the project, which will be produced by Bhansali Productions and Mehta’s Maya Movies.

Speaking exclusively, Bhansali says, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Ketan Mehta’s cinema. His Mirch Masala is among my ten favourite Indian films of all time. We’ve long discussed collaborating, and this feels like the right project to create something truly special together.”

The film was announced on Maha Shivratri, fittingly, as it brings to life the story of one of India’s most sacred pilgrimage sites in Gujarat.