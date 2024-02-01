Bhakshak is one of the most significant films in my career

Bhumi Pednekar plays Vaishali Singh, a determined investigative journalist on a mission to uncover the shocking secrets of a girls’ shelter home, in Bhakshak, a film inspired by real events. The trailer of the film, which will premier on Netflix on February 9, was screened for a handful of media persons, and showcased powerful scenes.

In one scene Bhumi, as Vaishali Singh, is asked to ignore the suffering of others, supressing her emotions and instincts as a journalist to expose the truth. The other scene focuses on Vaishali’s helplessness, as other media houses are not willing to give publicity to the wrongdoings that she wants to bring to light.

The actress answered some questions about her take on the film and her character.

Do you feel that the film reflects the true state of affairs today – a scenario where journalists are being pressured not to bring out facts?

It is a matter of individual choice. I would not like to limit it to a specific profession. By the end of the film, you will realise that it’s about society in general. Bahut courage lagta hai choti si choti chees karne main. I only hope yeh film aapke ander woh jazba layen [It takes a lot of courage to deal with the smallest things. I only hope this film ignites that emotion in all of you.]

Bhakshak is a woman-led film. Would you say that women-oriented theatrical releases don’t get as many numbers as others?

We see audiences everywhere, we don’t see any division. That said, I have seen beautiful films that all of you have loved, but where were the audiences for them? Our job is to make sure our stories reach the audience. Many good films flop. There’s no solution to this. The beauty is that we have platforms like this where the audience understands films without reference to numbers. It encourages us to make more such films.

Tell us about your powerful role as a journalist.

In my acting journey, I’ve always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like Bhakshak and characters like Vaishali Singh. I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries, and break stereotypes, but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change.”