Beyond Comfort Zone In 5-Day Workout Plans!

Swati Sharma
4 Jun 2025 11:39 PM IST

How I keep healthy

Two rest days during the week allows her body the essential time it needs to recover, repair, and grow stronger.

Beginning the day with positive intention and gratitude can transform the way we feel, says Dr Shri Puja Kamineni, Consultant Radiologist, Kamineni Hospitals; here’s all she does to follow it

Dr Shri Puja Kamineni, a consultant radiologist has discovered powerful ways to enhance her mood and overall quality of life.

Waking Up Early & Morning Exercise

Getting up early and engaging in morning workouts sets a strong, energised tone for the day, says Dr Puja. Exercise releases endorphins—the “happy hormones”—that naturally reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance emotional well-being. “I dedicate five days a week to fitness, alternating between high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength training to keep my body challenged and balanced.”

Monday & Thursday — HIIT workouts: “These sessions include quick bursts of cardio (like jump squats, burpees, or mountain climbers) followed by short rest periods. Each workout lasts about 30–40 minutes and targets full-body conditioning, improving cardiovascular endurance and burning fat.”

Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday — strength training: “I rotate between upper body (arms, chest, back) and lower body (glutes, quads, hamstrings) workouts, focusing on form, progressive overload, and muscle-building. I use a mix of free weights, resistance bands, and bodyweight exercises,” says the consultant radiologist.

Warm-up & cool-down: “After eachworkout, I spend time doing static stretches and deep breathing to cool down, reduce soreness, and support flexibilit,” she adds.

Prioritising Rest & Recovery

Two rest days during the week allows her body the essential time it needs to recover, repair, and grow stronger.

Nourishing with a Healthy Diet

A protein-rich diet and proper hydration are cornerstones of her wellness routine. “I focus on lean proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Home-cooked meals—especially early dinners—have been a game changer,” says Dr Puja.

Balancing Work, Family & Self-Care

“Striking a balance between work and personal life while staying committed to these habits has helped me create a more joyful, focused, and healthy lifestyle,” she sums up.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Swati Sharma
About the AuthorSwati Sharma
Swati Sharma is a senior journalist with over 24 years of experience. She is the Features Editor of Deccan Chronicle.

