Beyond Comfort Zone In 5-Day Workout Plans!

Beginning the day with positive intention and gratitude can transform the way we feel, says Dr Shri Puja Kamineni, Consultant Radiologist, Kamineni Hospitals; here’s all she does to follow it

Dr Shri Puja Kamineni, a consultant radiologist has discovered powerful ways to enhance her mood and overall quality of life.



Waking Up Early & Morning Exercise



Getting up early and engaging in morning workouts sets a strong, energised tone for the day, says Dr Puja. Exercise releases endorphins—the “happy hormones”—that naturally reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance emotional well-being. “I dedicate five days a week to fitness, alternating between high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength training to keep my body challenged and balanced.”



Monday & Thursday — HIIT workouts: “These sessions include quick bursts of cardio (like jump squats, burpees, or mountain climbers) followed by short rest periods. Each workout lasts about 30–40 minutes and targets full-body conditioning, improving cardiovascular endurance and burning fat.”



Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday — strength training: “I rotate between upper body (arms, chest, back) and lower body (glutes, quads, hamstrings) workouts, focusing on form, progressive overload, and muscle-building. I use a mix of free weights, resistance bands, and bodyweight exercises,” says the consultant radiologist.



Warm-up & cool-down: “After eachworkout, I spend time doing static stretches and deep breathing to cool down, reduce soreness, and support flexibilit,” she adds.



Prioritising Rest & Recovery



Two rest days during the week allows her body the essential time it needs to recover, repair, and grow stronger.



Nourishing with a Healthy Diet



A protein-rich diet and proper hydration are cornerstones of her wellness routine. “I focus on lean proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Home-cooked meals—especially early dinners—have been a game changer,” says Dr Puja.



Balancing Work, Family & Self-Care

“Striking a balance between work and personal life while staying committed to these habits has helped me create a more joyful, focused, and healthy lifestyle,” she sums up.