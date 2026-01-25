Beware! There Is a ‘Beast’ out There

Some call him a messiah, others call him a mean maverick, but for millions of his followers, Jimmy Donaldson (27) is nothing but just MrBeast! From Saudi royalty to politicians and Gen-Z dude-bros, everybody wants to be synced in ‘beast mode.’

Not to forget a generous bite-cum-byte of his sensational MrBeast Burger, Beast Philan-thropy, Beast Games Season 2 and Team Trees, to name a few. Jimmy (MrBeast) is one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the world. His net worth is approximately $1billion.

However, unlike today’s fly-by-night self-claimed influencers, MrBeast walks the talk. For those unaware, MrBeast has a heart of gold. He reinvests most of his earnings into philanthropy and into making BIGGER, BETTER, and OVER-THE-TOP videos to make this world a better place.

Jimmy was born in Wichita, Kansas, on May 7, 1998. His fan-following is in epic proportions, but the world-famous American YouTuber is a big fan of former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

In several media interviews, MrBeast has expressed his desire to collaborate with Virat. Last year, Jimmy posted a message on X, asking Virat Kohli: "Hey! Anyway, I could get you in a video?" The post went viral in a matter of minutes across the globe. Social media and his fans are still abuzz about some Beasty-Viru collaborations.

MrBeast lives on the edge and is known to take up challenges. Currently, he is focused on his theme park (Beast Land) based on his games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The YouTube giant revealed recently on X: “We built custom games modelled after our videos that don’t exist ANYWHERE else and will have the world’s largest prize wall.”

Zubin Daruwalla, a seasoned PR person and spin-doctor, says, “This guy (MrBeast) is a one-man show. He does not need any PR agents because his self-image and fanbase cut across all generations and people from different strata of society.”

MrBeast knows that he has the biggest fanbase in India, the most populous country on this planet. And he is determined to shower Indians with his love and affection. Recently, in an interview with a leading TV channel, MrBeast confirmed that content creator Ajey Nagar (aka. CarryMinati) will appear in the new season of his show. "CarryMinati is actually in season two of Beast Games.

He's in the show. I think people are going to be super excited when they see that," he revealed in the interview. Inaya Madan (19), a MrBeast fan from Mumbai, says, “He is super cool and charming. He connects with Gen-Z because he understands our problems, desires and is extremely approachable. His charity work is legendary.” Similar sentiments are echoed by several teenagers and seenagers in India.

So, while MrBeast goes around doling out cash and making some poor people's lives enchanting, it’s safer to keep the ‘beast mode’ on and enjoy the party while it lasts!

Beast Mode ON

• MrBeast is a top influencer in the world who has over 450million+ Youtube subscribers

• His estimated net worth is approx. $1 billion as of mid-2024

• MrBeast loves India and is keen on collabo-rating with former Indian captain Virat Kohli

• He has already partnered with Indian YouTuber CarryMinati and is keen on engaging with other desi content creators

• He visited Mumbai in Nov 2024 to launch his chocolate brand, Feastables

• MrBeast opened his theme park (Beast Land) based on his games and characters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in Nov 2025.