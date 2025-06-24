Beware Of Toxic Clothes!

Our wardrobes are filled with clothes, most of which we don’t wear very often, and that might be slowly poisoning you. Not metaphorically, but chemically. That favourite polyester shirt? Possibly soaked in formaldehyde. Your new gym leggings? Probably laced with PFAS—those sneaky “forever chemicals” that cling to your body longer than most situationships.

In the fashion world, synthetic blends and wrinkle-free finishes can put you on your A game. From high street to high fashion, clothes today are treated with a dizzying cocktail of chemicals that can trigger skin irritation, mess with hormones, and in some cases, lead to serious health issues. Welcome to fashion’s dirty little secret. It’s time we undressed the truth.

Polyester Plastic Problem

Polyester is fashion’s dirtiest secret. It’s in everything—shirts, dresses, workout gear, undergarments. It’s cheap, durable, and practically wrinkle-proof. But it’s also made from petroleum. It’s the same material used in clingy plastic bags, which we now wrap around our bodies, only this one comes with glitter and sequins.

So what’s the problem? It doesn’t breathe, traps heat and bacteria, and releases microplastics every time you wash or wear it. These particles not only pollute the environment but also make their way into our food and water systems—and eventually, our bodies.

Antimony trioxide is the chemical used to treat polyester garments, which has a direct link which can lead to cancer. So if your skin is itchy and you have breakouts after wearing a new blouse or shorts. The fabric might be the issue. Dr Sneha Kothari, Consultant Endocrinologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai warns that chronic low-level exposure to such chemicals can result in hormonal shifts.

“Altered levels of oestrogen and androgens due to endocrine disruptors like formaldehyde and PFAS can cause menstrual irregularities, early puberty, reduced fertility, and even metabolic issues,” she says. “In children and pregnant women, even minimal levels of exposure can interfere with fetal development, growth, and long-term health.”

Formaldehyde Fiasco

Another culprit in this concoction of chemicals is formaldehyde; it's the same chemical used to preserve corpses. These are for those shoppers who prefer their outfits to be “wrinkle-free” or “stain-resistant,” which makes the clothes in the store fresh for a long period. The chemical is known to be an irritant and has been linked to skin rashes and respiratory issues; a higher dose of such a chemical can lead to cancer as well. Some countries, like Japan and Germany, have laid strict regulations on formaldehyde levels in textiles.

Dr Maya Raghavan, a dermatologist based in Bengaluru, says she’s seeing a rise in fabric-related skin problems. “People often blame the weather or their detergent,” she explains, “but many don’t realise that it’s the fabric itself causing the reaction. The tighter the clothing and the more synthetic the fabric, the worse the irritation.”

Forever Chemicals Woes

“Our body relies on the endocrine system to regulate vital functions like metabolism, mood, reproduction, and growth,” explains Dr Sneha. PFAS have been linked to thyroid hormone imbalance, lipid metabolism disorders, and even reduced fertility. Over time, these low-level exposures may not just alter hormone levels, but increase the risk of cancers, developmental delays, and early puberty—especially among children and teenagers. “Chemicals like PFAS and formaldehyde can interfere with this system, either by mimicking hormones, blocking hormone receptors, or altering hormone production and metabolism. This disruption can lead to a variety of health problems,” adds Dr Sneha.

It’s not just the chemicals but also the colouring in the clothes that can cause equal damage. Many fast-fashion garments use synthetic dyes that contain azo compounds. These contain carcinogenic amines when they break down these dyes can rub off on your skin and get absorbed through prolonged contact, especially in warm or humid weather. The brighter the colour, the higher the risk.

Even natural fabrics like cotton are not entirely safe from this cycle. Cotton is grown with a heavy dose of pesticides, which, after harvest, are treated with bleach, softeners, and chemical resins to improve texture and shelf life. But unless your cotton clothes are certified organic, there is a high chance that they have been chemically treated too. And when cotton is blended with polyester, you get the worst of both worlds—natural fibre laced with synthetic poison. Ananya Deshmukh (29), a graphic designer and eco-conscious shopper from Mumbai. “Now I buy fewer clothes, always check labels for organic certifications, and support local, sustainable brands—even if it costs a bit more. It’s worth it knowing my clothes aren’t harming my body or the planet.”

Detox In Style

So how do we avoid chemical fashion without dressing like a clown? The goal is to get proactive and search for the right brands that provide you with transparency. Always wash new clothes— even if they are thrifted. A cup of white vinegar with mild detergent in hot water should do the trick. It can help remove surface-level chemicals. “Washing clothes before use can significantly reduce exposure to residual toxins,” says Dr. Kothari. She also advises switching to natural detergents and fragrance-free laundry products, as added perfumes can also disrupt hormones.

Next, avoid garments labelled as “stain-resistant,” “wrinkle-free,” or “anti-odour.” These often signal heavy use of chemical treatments. Natural fabrics like organic cotton, bamboo, hemp, and linen, preferably certified by GOTS or OEKO-TEX, are best for use. “You don’t need to go fully sustainable overnight,” Dr. Kothari says. “Just begin with small steps—read labels, ask questions, choose trusted brands. Our hormonal health is worth that much.”

In India, where textile chemical regulations are weak and fast fashion is booming, we may be exposing ourselves to more of these toxins than we realise. Dermatologists and endocrinologists are increasingly raising red flags, but the average consumer is still left in the dark. After all, every wardrobe tells a story. Make sure yours is not toxic!

Weary & Worn Out

• Antimony trioxide is used to treat polyester garments;

it has a direct link which can lead to cancer

• Japan and Germany have strict rules on formaldehyde levels in textiles

• Cotton is grown with a heavy dose of pesticides, the fabric is treated with bleach, softeners, and chemical resins to improve texture and shelf life

• Polyester traps heat and bacteria, and releases microplastics every time you wash or wear it

• Always wash new clothes with a cup of white vinegar and mild detergent in hot water to remove surface-level chemicals.

• Avoid garments labelled as “stain-resistant,” “wrinkle-free,” or “anti-odour

• Wear fabrics like organic cotton, bamboo, hemp, and linen