Beware of Popcorn Lung!

Ever imagined that the chemical used in flavouring crispy, puffy and salty white popcorn that you always gorge on as a snacky item could damage your lungs? Well, that’s what exactly would happen to the labourers at microwave popcorn factories after constantly inhaling the flavouring agent called diacetyl. This incident led to the coinage of ‘popcorn lung’', a nickname for the medical term bronchiolitis obliterans, which is an uncommon chronic lung disease injuring the minutest airways in the lungs known as bronchioles, thereby inducing the formation of scar tissues. This, in turn, causes difficulty in breathing.

No Rest for Chest

Human chest comprising the vital organs, such as the beating heart and a pair of lungs for inhalation and exhalation are always under the lens of medical diagnosis. Its prevalent status is assessed by the instrument of stethoscope that helps in identifying any damage or abnormality occurring to the lungs.

Defining the aforementioned condition, leading pulmonologist Dr Shivani Swami highlights: “Popcorn lung is an ailment caused by swelling in the smaller air passages of the lungs. It typically happens due to long-standing exposure to harmful chemicals or toxins.”

Scar Tissue That Mars Lungs

Sad but true, this disease is not curable. The soreness that happens actually remains in the lungs and doesn’t fully heal or mend. Over time, it can spur the formation of scar tissues, making it difficult for the patient to breathe. As the damage intensifies, it can lead to chronic breathlessness, reduced oxygen levels and eventually, respiratory failure. This makes the malady not only debilitating for one’s overall health but also potentially life-endangering.

No Escape With Vaping

The origin of this indication can be traced back to the affected lungs of workers at the microwave popcorn factories who would inhale the flavouring chemical dubbed diacetyl. But now the same substance is used in vaping electronic cigarette flavours. Does this also raise the alarm for people’s lungs who indulge in vaping devices?

“Yes, definitely! Diacetyl is still found in many vaping and e-cigarette flavourings, and inhaling it can directly cause popcorn lung. Despite being banned in India, vaping equipment is used illegally, putting users at serious risk. Inhalation of diacetyl via vaping is a known reason for this disease, which can appear in acute forms, thus jeopardising human health,” cautions Dr Swami. <

Identifying the Illness

“Popcorn lung involves constricting and hurting the tiny airways in the lungs. The most important cause of this sickness is smoking, especially vaping. Besides, some infections can develop such a lung condition,” informs pulmonologist Dr Sabrinath Ravichandar, who’s a member of DocTube.

“If a patient throws up continuous cough, and suffers breathing trouble and wheezing for more than two weeks, he/she should then visit a doctor. The specialist will do a CT scan before confirming it to be a case of popcorn lung. Additionally, spirometry helps determine if there is an airway contraction,” he elaborates on the diagnosis.

Cancer Threat

Even though it may sound as a relief that popcorn lung does not directly lead to cancer, chronic lung inflammation and exposure to harmful chemicals that cause the disease could be menacing enough to develop certain types of lung cancer over time.

Looming COVID Past

People with a history of severe COVID-19 are more at risk from popcorn lungs. They are poised to develop similar conditions since coronavirus can cause significant inflammation and scarring of the lungs, thereby increasing the chances of triggering severe lung complications.

“It is vital to say that popcorn lung is not a direct outcome of COVID syndrome but monitoring one’s lung function post recovery from arigorous germ infection is essential to manage any lung issue right from its early stages. This should ascertain a robust preparedness to face any kind of contingency with durable effects,” assures Dr Ravichandar.

Symptoms: Common symptoms include persistent cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness and fever.

Root Causes: Popcorn lung is usually triggered by breathing in toxic fumes or gases, substances that are not meant to be inhaled.

Treatment: Bronchodilators (a drug that is inhaled to widen the bronchi for alleviating the aggravated asthma) and steroids are mainly used to treat a popcorn lung. Fact this, such a condition cannot promise complete recovery once scarring occurs.