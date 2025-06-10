‘Beware of Dumb People,’ Warns Kangana

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has responded with outrage to the shocking honeymoon murder case in Meghalaya, accusing Sonam Raghuvanshi — now the prime suspect — of being “cruel, heinous, and… dumb.” Her reaction comes via Insta Stories after the tragic death of Sonam’s husband, Raja Raghuvansh.

Kangana wrote, “How absurd is this!! Woman can’t say no to marriage because she is scared of her own parents but she can plan a cold-blooded murder with supari killers… She couldn’t even divorce or run away with her lover.” She further criticised the suspected killer’s mindset: “How cruel, heinous and above all absurd and dumb. Dumb people should never be taken lightly. We often laugh at them and think they are harmless… Intelligent people may damage others for their own good but remember a dumb person has no idea what they are doing!!! Be aware very aware of dumbness around you.”