Embracing one’s inner child is no longer seen as immature but rather as a form of self-expression and joy. A trend that has become a gargantuan success on social media is the “bedazzling” of everyday objects. From customized Stanley cups covered in rhinestones and stickers to lip balm tubes adorned with tiny charms, people are finding ways to infuse personality and playfulness into the mundane.

Razzle Dazzle

From purchasing nostalgic toys to decorating everyday items with playful charms, people are leaning into childlike whimsy with enthusiasm. What was once considered “childish” is now widely accepted, even celebrated, as a way to cultivate happiness and self-love. “It's fun and quirky. It adds so much to an object. It’s very individualised and personalised. Everyone is decorating their stuff,” says Dani. J, a content creator.

Water bottles, sunscreen containers, and even car keys are being transformed into colourful, aesthetic accessories. Bag charms — often featuring plus-hies, keychains, and dangling trinkets — have become a staple fashion statement, allowing individuals to showcase their unique style.

This craze is more than just a visual trend; it’s a form of self-care. Decorating personal items brings a small but significant source of joy into daily life. It turns routine actions — like sipping water or applying lip balm — into delightful experiences.

Trend Talk

Several factors contribute to the increasing embrace of childlike joy in adulthood. “It's definitely art at some point. Some people like to draw, some like pottery, while these might take some time to learn and master decorating your own lip gloss and Stanley isn't,” says Lily. W, a painter and artist.

Mental Well-Being

The modern emphasis on mental health encourages people to prioritize what makes them happy, regardless of societal expectations. Activities once deemed ‘childish’ are now recognized as ways to reduce stress, boost creativity, and promote emotional well-being.

Platforms like TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram have played a huge role in normalizing and popularizing whimsical hobbies. Trendsetters and influencers proudly share their collections and decorated items, inspiring millions to do the same. Seeing others find happiness in these small joys encourages more people to join in without fear of judgment.

Nostalgia Marketing

Many brands have tapped into the power of nostalgia, reviving beloved childhood themes and aesthetics. Companies release limited-edition collaborations featuring classic characters, and major retailers stock shelves with toys that appeal to both kids and adults. The result? A booming market for collectibles and customizable accessories. “This entire thing is so 2014-2016 based, back then we used to douse things in stickers and charms and glitters. The trend of decorating your Stanley and water bottles with small jewels has a sense of nostalgia to it. It's nothing new or innovative,” says Ankita Parekh, a marketing advisor.

Escapism & Comfort

With increasing global uncertainty, many find comfort in simple, joyful activities reminiscent of childhood innocence. Whether it’s collecting tiny figurines, decorating a water bottle, or filling a backpack with keychains, these small acts serve as comforting rituals in a fast-paced world.

One of the most visible signs of this movement is the soaring popularity of collectible toys among adults. Items like Sonny Angels, Labubu dolls, and blind-box figurines have surged in demand. Social media platforms are flooded with unboxing videos, collection showcases, and aesthetic displays of these tiny, cheerful companions.

For many, these collectibles evoke a sense of nostalgia, reminding them of childhood moments filled with excitement and surprise. Blind-box toys add an element of anticipation, much like opening a pack of trading cards in the past. Beyond nostalgia, these figurines are also a way for adults to engage in creativity and self-expression.

Whimsy in Adulthood

This movement suggests a broader shift in societal attitudes — one that encourages breaking free from rigid ideas of maturity. Adults are redefining what it means to ‘grow up,’ proving that embracing playfulness doesn’t equate to immaturity but rather to a deeper connection with oneself.

As these trends continue to gain momentum, it’s clear that whimsical self-expression is here to stay. Whether through collecting, decorating, or simply allowing oneself to enjoy small joys, people are learning that happiness has no age limit.