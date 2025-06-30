Beauty Lies in the Eyelashes

For those dramatic, mysterious eyes, beautifying the eyelashes is essential. Eyelashes are wisps of hair at the edges of the upper and lower eyelids, fanning outwards from the eyes. They have a natural growth factor, and after 30-45 days, each lash automatically falls, and new ones grow. Eyelashes protect the eyes from dust particles and debris and warn of any object too close to the eyes.

You can elongate and enhance lashes naturally or by using cosmetics for a more impactful and quicker result. If you opt for products such as mascara, curlers and lash extensions or false lashes, make sure you remove the make-up before going to bed, and take proper care post-removal to prevent any damage to the eyelashes and the eyes, say dermatologists.

Thick eyelashes naturally

“The thickness and length of eyelashes are determined by multiple factors such as genetics, nutrition, overall health, hormonal factors, medical conditions, use of make-up and handling of the lashes. Those suffering from hypothyroid and alopecia undergo loss of hair and eyelashes,” says consultant dermatologist, cosmetologist and trichologist Dr. Sravya Tipirneni Reddy from Manipal Hospital.

She lists what is needed to grow long and beautiful lashes naturally:

Nutrition – A good diet rich in protein, biotin, vitamin E, C, minerals, iron and zinc, citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, lean meat, nuts and seeds, supports keratin production for hair growth, including the lashes.

Nourishment – Put a little castor oil or a mix of coconut and almond oil on a spoolie brush and gently apply at the edge of the eyelids, taking care not to let the oil seep into the eyes. Application of the oil two-three times a week will prevent breakage and moisturize the lashes. Vitamin E capsules can also be taken for hair and eyelash growth. Certain medical-grade growth serums too help to thicken eyelashes.

Handle with care – Do not rub the eyes aggressively, but gently dab with a towel. Brush the eyelashes with a spoolie to stimulate circulation and remove the dust. Gentle brushing also keeps the lashes neatly separated. Protect the eyes from dust and pollution,n as these clog the follicles.

Risky eyelash make-up agents

The most common makeup items used for eyelashes are mascara, eyelash curlers, extensions and false lashes. However, doctors advise that these should not be used daily and not for more than six to eight hours at a stretch. “One should use only branded products and remove the make-up agents before going to sleep. Avoid alcohol-based and paraben-based products for make-up and its removal. Do not share make-up products and brushes,” cautions Dr. Piyusha Bhagde, founder and chief dermatologist at Skin Ethics Clinic.

She elaborates, “Many people use eyelash extensions similar to nail extensions. The glue used to stick the eyelashes can cause an irritation or allergic reaction. This glue can cause redness, itching, burning and can lead to secondary involvement of the eyes and can make the eyes water.

Sometimes, the secondary eyelashes can curve in towards the eye, and that can cause major side effects and can even damage the cornea or tears in the layers of the eyes, leading to conjunctivitis, keratitis, etc. Take professional help while applying these products and carefully remove the make-up, moving from the inner side of the eyes to the outer side. After removal, comb the lashes with a small brush to do away with stuck and matted eyelashes.”

Remove the make-up right

“To remove the mascara, use an oil-based or biphasic make-up remover on a cotton pad, and let the mascara dissolve for 15-20 seconds. Pull it slowly outward and down to prevent lash breakage. Do not use a heated curler but a normal, clean one for curling purposes. The glue on false lashes or eyelash extensions should be removed by using adequate oil-based specialized lash remover on a cotton pad, and peeled away gently from the outer to the inner corner,” explains Dr Sravya.

Non-removal of make-up may cause styes or boils on the eyelids, she warns, and adds, “After removing all the eye make-up, wash the face with a gentle face wash or water and use baby shampoo to clean the area around the eyes. For any eye issues such as redness, irritation, eruption of boils, etc, consult a doctor without delay.”

“If you do not have make-up remover eye pads or cleansing cream, use a mild cleanser and lukewarm water and dab it gently. Post removal, moisturize the eyelashes with hydrating serums containing hyaluronic acid, peptides, biotin and pentanol,” advises Dr Piyusha.

Did you know that the practice of thickening one’s eyelashes and using fake ones was prevalent among the Egyptians in 2,500 BC and among the ancient Romans too, for both beauty and medicinal purposes? They used Kohl as an eye cosmetic. It was made from galena or a black mineral composed of lead sulphide, or from antimony/stibnite. They also used brushes made from mink, hair of horses and humans to enhance and extend their eyelashes.