Beautiful Beasts

The animal print trend is making a strong comeback, both in India and around the world. From the catwalks of Paris to the street shops in India, there’s a resurgence of classic leopard spots, zebra stripes, and even daring snakeskin patterns. This trend isn’t just limited to clothing either — handbags, shoes, and accessories are also getting the wild treatment. Animal prints have for sure made a grand comeback globally this year, especially leopard print. Be it the Kardashian sisters wearing leopard-printed shorts and collars, or Sara Ali Khan in the chiffon sari and Tabu sizzling in a sultry animal-print sari and matching blouse.

The Right Balance

On the international stage, Jil Sander’s chic take on snakeskin, Saint Laurent’s statement leopard fur coats and Roberto Cavalli’s signature animal prints showcase the versatility of these patterns. In India, the trend is gaining momentum, with designers reinterpreting classic animal prints through a local lens. Vasudev Prasad, founder of the label Lost My Accent, says, “I’m always fascinated by how fashion trends come and go. Animal prints are a prime example — they keep making a comeback, captivating both global and Indian designers. A well-placed animal print piece can elevate a simple outfit, adding a touch of drama and intrigue. The key lies in embracing them with a touch of subtlety, and mastering the wild look takes a bit of know-how. For beginners, start with a single statement piece — a scarf, bag, or shoes — and pair it with solid colours like black, white, or khaki. Aim for a sophisticated jungle vibe, not a full-on safari look. You can also pair an animal-printed item with neutral colours like black, white, beige, or brown. If you are feeling more adventurous, mixing prints can be a fun challenge. Stick to similar colour palettes, like zebra and cheetah, and play with scale. Pair a bold print with a smaller one, or a high-contrast pattern with something more muted. The goal is to create an interesting look, not a zoo exhibit.”

Animal Kingdom

The animal-inspired trend allows for a high degree of self-expression, that’s why designers all over the world love to use them as highlight motifs and key elements in their collections. Shweta Gupta, founder of label Jewels By Shweta is super excited about animal prints. She says that they're a fantastic way to add personality and a playful touch to any outfit. “A statement necklace with a bold leopard print can turn heads, while a meticulous lizard’s body carved from vibrant emeralds and diamonds, with hand-crafted red Ruby eyes, adds a touch of graphic elegance. The beauty of animal-inspired jewellery lies in its versatile appeal. A bold necklace with a fierce leopard design can be a conversation starter, while a delicate bull head bangle can be another statement piece. It’s important to strike a balance, as animal prints naturally draw attention. The key is to let the jewellery take centre stage by pairing it with a simple outfit that complements the vibrant colours and bold patterns,” Shweta says.

Maximum Appeal

The animal print fashion trend that is maximalist in nature, may go up and down in popularity but when done right, it never truly goes out of style. This season, the much-loved leopard print has made a comeback across designer brands internationally, informs Romita Bhandary, Creative Head at Amazon India Fashion & Beauty. She says, “For the more subtle lovers of the trend, an accessory as an accent, in an animal print, on a pair of sandals, boots or a bag is a good way to ease into the trend. If one is ready to go big, head-to-toe animal prints are great to make an impact. We have some fun animal print styles across tops, dresses, leggings, and some accessories like sunglasses and shoes from various brands that are in demand this season.”

The vibrant colours and bold patterns capture the energy and optimism of spring and summer perfectly. And, animal prints are an incredibly versatile addition to this mood board. While some people might be curious about mixing animal prints, it’s just a matter of following your instincts. Sharing the tips to mix and match, Shweta adds, “Mixing different animal prints allows you to create a truly unique and eye-catching look. While some may shy away from this playful combination, with a few simple tips, it can be mastered effortlessly. The key is to create a harmonious visual flow. Make sure­ the base colours complement each other and balance them with a pop of colour. With a little bit of thought, you can pull off this playful style with confidence.”

Out Of The Box

The year 2024 is all about individuality and self-expression. Finding an animal print that suits your personality is one of the easiest ways to achieve that. Designer Rikita Saluja, founder of the label The Dramebaaz Co says that this time around, you don’t only have bold statement pieces, but also subtle, sophisticated integrations of the print. “I prefer to go beyond the usual leopard and snakes. In our Zivaah collection, we have experimented with monkeys. Our prints for this collection feature different kinds of monkeys like mandrills and macaques. I think animal prints, with some thoughtful experimentation and innovation, can be super versatile. You can use them just as effectively for a glam party ensemble as for a simple going-out dress.”

