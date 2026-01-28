Be Headstrong, Don’t Flake Out

Skin and hair care are the most popular self-care routines in the world. A few flakes of dandruff on the shoulder or pillow are normal. But imagine a carpet of ‘snow’ (read: scalp flakes) on your shoulders! Add to that an itching scalp and that disgusting yeasty smell. Don’t ‘flake out’ as you are not alone. Everyone in the world has suffered from dandruff and scalp flaking at some point in their life. Scalp flaking is one of the most common yet least openly discussed conditions of everyday health. Despite its inevitability, it remains wrapped in embarrassment, misconceptions, and half-truths.

Root Causes

“Scalp flaking usually happens due to dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, which are commonly linked to an overgrowth of yeast on the scalp,” says Dr Shailya Gupta, a dermatologist from Delhi. Dr Shailya explains that other reasons for dry scalp range from having a rough and dry scalp, excessive oil production, product buildup, using harsh hair products, infrequent washing, scalp psoriasis, weather changes or even stress. “Often, it is a combination of one or more factors,” she says.

At the core, scalp flaking is a sign of an imbalance. The scalp, like the rest of the skin, is in a constant state of renewal. Old skin cells shed naturally, usually unnoticed. Trouble arises when this shedding accelerates or clumps together, becoming visible flakes. These flakes may be dry and powdery or oily and yellowish—two appearances that hint at very different underlying causes.

Targets All

Dr Shailya explains that scalp flaking is something nearly everyone experiences at some point in life. For most individuals, it is temporary and linked to factors such as seasonal changes, stress, illness, or shifts in hair-care practices. It becomes a cause for concern only when the flaking is persistent or repeatedly recurring. For many, the most familiar and known culprit is dandruff, a chronic condition linked not to poor hygiene (as wrongly believ-ed) but to a naturally occurring yeast called Malassezia. This yeast is real. It’s a microorganism that lives harmlessly on most scalps, feeding on natural oils! In some individuals, it triggers irritation and rapid skin turnover, leading to persistent flaking and itchiness.

Dr Shailya also hints at men experiencing such conditions more than women. She says, “This is largely due to hormonal factors and changes. In recent times, women too have been complaining about the same.”

The Cure

For many, scalp flaking can turn into an obsessive habit where they feel this inherent urge to scratch and pull off bits of their scalp. Whatever, be the cause. Good news: scalp flaking can be easily dealt with.

Dr Asharbh Raman, Assistant Professor, Dermatology, says, “For mild cases, a medicated shampoo with antifungals such as ketoconazole, luliconazole or ciclopirox helps.” This can be combined with salicylic acid and zinc pyrithione, which is usually sufficient to control the condition.

Dr Asharbh explains that these shampoos may be used two to three times a week, depending on the severity of flaking, and the lather should be left on the scalp for a few minutes before rinsing. In more severe and symptomatic cases, particularly those associated with inflammation such as seborrheic dermatitis, a topical lotion combining a medium-potency steroid with an antifungal agent is advised for night-time application.

Dr Asharbh cautions that excessive flaking can cause chronic and persistent inflammation in cases of seborrheic dermatitis. This type of inflammation goes on to cause redness, itching and scratching, which promotes further inflammation leading to a defective skin barrier.

When combined with an oily or greasy scalp, this can predispose individuals to secondary bacterial infections such as scalp folliculitis. Beyond physical symptoms, the constant itching and visible flakes can significantly impact a patient’s quality of life, affecting daily activities as well as psychological well-being.

The Way Ahead

Scalp flaking is not just a cosmetic inconvenience—it is your scalp’s way of signalling imbalance. Whether driven by dandruff, inflammation, stress, or lifestyle habits, flakes reflect an underlying disruption that deserves attention, not neglect. Brushing it off or masking it with quick fixes only allows the problem to persist. When scalp flaking is understood, address-ed early, and treated consistently, it is both manageable and reversible.

The story of scalp flaking is not about dandruff alone. It is about listening to the body’s quiet cues, challenging stigma with science, and recognising that even the smallest flakes can tell a much larger story!