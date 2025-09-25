‘Battlefield Tourism’ Gains Ground In India

They say, “History is written by the victors”, but in India, it is also etched in ‘battlefield sites’ ranging from snow-capped mountain passes, picturesque valleys, deserts, and blood-soaked rivers. Reminding us about the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers who fought to save our motherland. Be it the bone-chilling cold war fields of Kargil and Siachen or the battles fought in the killer heat of the Thar desert in Rajasthan, tourists can now step into these once forbidden war zone sites. The spaces and spots, once echoing with gunpowder and war cries, are seeing a significant footfall of tourists. Welcome to the growing world of ‘battlefield tourism’ in India, where travel meets tribute and adventure meets respect and patriotism.

Lest We Forget Them

“Battlefield tourism is emerging as a fascinating area in the Indian travel industry, blending history, adventure, patriotism and access to unfounded destinations as a unique way to explore a country’s past,” says Col. Rajeev Bagga (Retd.) The Ministry of Defence & Ministry of Tourism have launched the Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan app that allows tourists to venture into some of the famous battlefield zones. This unique initiative allows citizens to step into the pages of India’s glorious past and explore battleground areas. Col. Rajeev says, “Our country has witnessed a barrage of conflicts, conquests, and valiant tales. The introduction of this app redefines how Indians and foreign travellers experience the country’s wartime heritage.”

Did you know that for every snow-covered Himalayan outpost or sun-drenched fort in Rajasthan, there’s a painful and shattering story of sacrifice and endurance of a brave soldier. Thanks to battlefield tourism and initiatives like the Bharat Ranbhoomi darshan, fellow citizens are now finally able to see the sacrifices of yesterday in action today.

Apart from the tourism part, such tours carry an additional layer of significance. Lt. Col Narender Singh Thakur says, “Battlefield tourism offers an emotional as well as an educational layer. It keeps history alive in a way that textbooks can’t.”

Lt. Col believes that when you find yourself standing at such places. It’s not just dates that come to your mind. He adds, “You feel the spirit, taste the pain and endurance of those who stood their ground.”

Moments & Monuments

Our motherland has seen more than 5,000 years of civilization. Along with grandeur, our history is soaked in battles and sacrifice. From the valiant resistance of the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897 to the fury of the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. One thing’s straight; battlefield tourism is a dive beyond pages and books. Col. Rajeev takes us on a journey to the many places one could explore when on such pursuits. He says, “It could be anywhere from places like Siachen Glacier (the highest battlefield in the world) to the Galwan Valley (India-China clash of 2020) to Doklam or even Rezang La.”

Col. Rajeev opines that these places, once lying remote, are now open to embrace Indians and others who want to pay a heartfelt tribute. He adds, “Visitors can also plan all travel-related arrangements, including applying for permits on the Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan app itself.”

This craze isn’t just limited to initiatives. Over the years, Indian tourists have reciprocated with the same measure. Times have changed. Earlier, many people would associate travel with fun, leisure, beaches, mountains and city breaks. “However, today a significant number of tourists are keen to visit war memorials, military museums and historical battlefields,” says Sheetal Gosavi, a tour operator from Pune. “Tourists need to apply for permits to access these places. Also, one should bear in mind the sanctity of the battlefield site. Avoid clicking selfies and random photos.”

War Time Travel

Many travel experts believe that Indian youth, in particular, have grown tired of “vanilla” vacations. They want a more immersive experience, where history isn’t just mugged through textbooks but experienced and felt in real life.

Col Rajeev opines that the present generation is most interested in visiting battlefield sites. “These experiences serve as an eye-opener to present generations by enhancing awareness of military history and valour,” he says.

From the economic point of view, battlefield tourism helps improve the economy in these war zone areas and helps locals and tourists connect. “The local guides, tour planners and historians make it a memorable experience,” says A Shrivatsav, an avid trekker and tourist who has been to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Battlefield tourism isn’t just glued to the past or confined to the present. According to Lt. Col Narender, when children visit these battlefield sites, they carry across lessons of courage, discipline, and sacrifice. He shares that veterans who have served in the army or otherwise are filled with pride and joy to see fellow citizens visit these spots. Highlighting yet another important message, that these war spots are meant for all, those who serve and those who are served.

March On!

Battlefield tourism in India isn’t about glorifying war. It is about honouring our bravehearts. Understanding the choices that shaped our nation, and remembering the resilience of those who fought without fear. It’s about walking the very ground where our heroes once stood firmly to protect the homeland. So, the next time you’re planning a vacation, skip the glitzy malls and crowded beaches. Lace up your boots and head to battlefield sites where the past, present and future thrive.

Popular Battlefield Spots

· Ladakh: The Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Siachen

· Jammu & Kashmir: Kargil region and parts of Siachen Glacier

· Sikkim: Nathu La, Cho La and Doklam

· Arunachal Pradesh: Bum La, Tawang, Namka Chu etc

· Rajasthan: Longewala, Munabao, Barmer

· Punjab: Hussainiwala Border, Amritsar, Asal Uttar

· Gujarat: Kuchch, Bhuj