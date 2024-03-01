Battle of the Itches

Adele disclosed to her fans during a performance as part of her Las Vegas residency that she wears Spanx during her shows and that “I sweat a lot, and it doesn’t go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat, so my doctor [diagnosed] me [with] jock itch.”

Jock itch symptoms include rashes or chafing, as well as red, raised, scaly patches that occasionally leak fluid.

Celebrities including Beyoncé, Giuliana Rancic, and Amy Schumer have all spoken out about their chafing experiences. Beyoncé wears anti-chafing shorts under her outfit. Amy Schumer has disclosed that she uses deodorant on her inner thighs to avoid chafing.

Chub Rub

Chafing is a skin condition produced by constant friction between two skin surfaces on the body or by clothing. “It can cause skin irritation and discoloration in the affected area. It could be due to factors such as being overweight or obese, pregnancy, strenuous exercise, tight clothing, and excessively hot weather and perspiration,” says Dr Varshini Reddy, founder and lead dermatologist, Glow.

It is typically found in body folds, between the thighs, the groin, the inner arms, the buttocks, beneath the breast, and other areas of constant friction. “It can present as red, irritated skin, bumps, peeling of the skin, and pigmentation at a later stage,” Dr Varshini states.

Soothing the Rub

Starting with lifestyle changes for obesity, such as increased physical activity and a healthier diet, will help lessen and prevent skin-to-skin friction. Avoid wearing tight clothing during workouts since it might trap heat and moisture, exacerbating the chafing. Dr Varshini suggests washing right after any physical activity and wearing loose cotton clothing instead of synthetic fibres.

“Body tape is occasionally used to help with bigger breasts, but I wouldn’t recommend it for daily use because it might irritate sensitive skin and create chafing. This is not a long-term solution,” adds Dr Varshini.

It primarily occurs between the inner thighs, infra mammary folds (under the breasts), underarms, and groin. Symptoms of severe chafing include welts on all layers of skin, muscle soreness, swelling, cracked or broken skin, bleeding, blisters and ulcers, and secondary skin infections.” — Dr Sanjana Botcha, Cosmetic dermatologist

Chafing is a common problem that affects both men and women of all shapes and sizes. Unfortunately, the term “chub rub” was coined to describe this skin condition. Dr. Sanjana Botcha, cosmetic dermatologist, The Wellness Co., lists a few strategies to treat skin rubs.

Identify the cause of chafing and avoid it until it subsides. Keep the area clean and dry.

Dress loosely, ideally in cotton textiles.

To soothe sensitive skin, apply aloe vera gel, petroleum jelly, anti-chafing cream, or anti-chafing sticks.

The symptoms should resolve within a few days, depending on severity.

If you have an infection or your symptoms worsen, see a dermatologist.

Chafing can happen anywhere on your body, but it’s most common around the Underarms, thighs, nipple region, and groin.

Amy Schumer has disclosed that she uses deodorant on her inner thighs to avoid chafing