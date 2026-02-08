Battle of Galwan Postponed Yet Again

According to sources, the delay is primarily because the team is reshooting several sequences and does not want to rush the process. The makers are reportedly keen on fine-tuning the film before locking the final cut.

As per other reports, another factor contributing to the possible postponement could be the mandatory screening for the Ministry of Defence. The makers will need to obtain the necessary approvals before the film can be cleared for a theatrical release. Given these factors, the chances of the film meeting its mid-April release are said to be “remote.”

Industry experts, however, have welcomed the move. “March 19 sees the clash of two big films — Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic. To have yet another big-ticket release arrive just a few weeks later does not make sense,” says a trade source.

Film critic Joginder Tuteja also believes the delay is a positive step. “It’s a good sign that the film is being polished to deliver a strong cinematic experience. With back-to-back war films, one also needs a breather from the genre. This is an important film for Salman and the stardom he carries — one wants to see him in a truly respectable, impactful outing.”