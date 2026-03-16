‘Battle of Galwan’ is now ‘Maatrubhumi’

Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan has been renamed Maatrubhumi. The announcement, made by the actor himself across social media, came with a striking caption: “May war rest in peace.” Fans applauded the move with “hats off” posts, saying the actor had “clicked the fan button yet again” by showing sensitivity and foresight. However, director Apoorva Lakhia clarified that the decision was not an overnight one but the result of careful thought. “We realised it was never really about the battle,” he said. “It is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.” Though the film is based on true incidents in the Galwan Valley, when Indian forces countered attacks by the Chinese, Salman and Apoorva Lakhia decided to drop the earlier title with the word ‘Battle’ given the current geopolitical climate. The film, which was initially slated to release on April 17, will now arrive over the Independence Day weekend on August 14. It is currently in post-production.



